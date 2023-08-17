Hit and run leaves six in custody for assorted crimes, drains TCSO resources

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office took six people into custody Wednesday night, following a hit and run at Maytown and Case roads.

According to a post on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim of the hit and run pursued the suspected Kia sedan up Tilley Road, where TCSO Sgt. Sean Chatterton saw the vehicle driving recklessly. He developed reasonable suspicion for a DUI charge and pursued the car down 93rd Avenue, according to the social media post.

Deputies worked with the Tumwater Police Department to set up a perimeter, and Chatterton conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver on the car. At that point, some of the suspects fled on foot, but Sheriff Derek Sanders found three suspects hiding in a Honey Bucket port-a-potty.

TCSO reported that the individuals taken into custody appear to be a mix of adults and juveniles from King or Pierce counties, and the vehicle they were using was stolen. They were taken into custody on suspicion of crimes ranging from DUI, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle, and minor in possession.

According to the post from TCSO, no deputies were able to handle four active and 12 pending 911 calls during the pursuit.

No one from the Sheriff’s Office was immediately available Thursday to respond to questions about the hit and run victim, the suspects or the calls they could not answer.