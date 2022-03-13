Hit-and-run motorist who plowed into woman walking dog in Bronx park was driving stolen car: NYPD

A hit-and-run driver was behind the wheel of a stolen car when he plowed into a woman walking her dog in a Bronx park, police said Sunday.

Becan Floyd, 21, allegedly stole a silver Nissan Altima parked outside the homeless shelter he was staying at and took it on a wild joy ride through Claremont Park in Morrisania about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Floyd was barreling down a pedestrian path on the northern end of the park when he mounted a curb, drove onto a grassy knoll and struck a small tree, cops said.

He kept going, striking the 58-year-old victim and her dog, cops said.

The woman suffered severe head and body trauma and was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where she is in critical condition expected to recover. The dog ran off and it’s not clear how badly it was hurt, cops said.

Floyd then backed up and drove out of the park at E. 170th St. and Clay Ave., crashed into two vehicles and tried to run off — only to be taken into custody by cops with the 44th Precinct, police said.

Floyd, formerly of Atlanta, is charged with assault, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless driving and unlicensed driving. He awaits arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.