Hit-and-run in north Phoenix leaves Carlos Lopez-Chavez, 43, dead
A vehicle hit and killed a man walking crossing the street near Cave Creek and Bell roads on Saturday evening before fleeing the scene, Phoenix police said.
Officers responded to the area at around 7:30 p.m. and found 43-year-old Carlos Lopez-Chavez with serious injuries. He died on scene, police said.
Detectives took over the investigation and found that Lopez-Chavez was crossing Cave Creek Road, mid-block, just north of Bell Road when he was struck by the vehicle that fled.
