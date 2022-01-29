Hit-and-run in St. Paul leaves man in critical condition

Jan. 29—A man was struck in a hit-and-run on Friday night near the intersection of Rice Street and Ivy Avenue, according to St. Paul Police.

The victim, a 64-year-old pedestrian, was struck by an SUV, which fled the scene, police said.

He was being treated by St. Paul fire medics when police arrived. He was unconscious and transported to Regions Hospital, officials said.

The man is in critical condition, authorities said on Saturday. No arrests have been made yet.