Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Chowchilla after guns, drugs found in vehicle

A teenager was arrested on multiple weapons and narcotics charges after officers located guns and drugs in a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision, according to authorities.

Officers on Tuesday morning received a lookout notification from the California Highway Patrol for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision.

While officers searched the area of Robertson Boulevard and Highway 99, authorities received a call about an abandoned running vehicle at the entrance to the Villas near the Pheasant Run Golf Club, according to Chowchilla Police Chief Jeff Palmer.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene around 8 a.m., they located a SUV type vehicle that had been described by the CHP and found multiple firearms and narcotics inside, according to Palmer.

Officers also contacted 19-year-old Jesus Verdoga who was nearby on foot, according to the release.

Palmer said Verdoga was later identified as the driver after officers located items that tied him to the vehicle. Palmer said officers found a loaded firearm that Verdoga is accused of discarding as officers made contact with him.

Police said that during an investigation, it was discovered that Verdoga was in possession of and attempting to transport more than six pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of packaged M30 fentanyl pills and one pound of cocaine.

He was also found to be in possession of and transporting an AR pistol, two loaded pistols, a silenced HK22lr (semi-automatic rifle), a F&N SCAR assault rifle that had been reported stolen, two other assault rifles one of which did not have a serial number, 14 high capacity magazines, scales and packaging material, according to the release.

He was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of multiple felony narcotics and weapons charges.