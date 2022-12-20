Hit and run suspect arrested after fatal accident on Victory Drive

Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Dec. 5 hit and run death that occurred on Victory Drive.

Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, has been charged with felony hit and run and felony tampering with evidence, according to a CPD press release.

Tomish Shuntria Hayes was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Victory Drive in front of Dolly Madison Bakery. She died at &:47 p.m. on Dec. 5, Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson said.

CPD is searching for the white 2015 Chevrolet Cruz involved in the incident. Police believe the car is still in the Columbus and Phenix City area, possibly in a body or repair shop being repainted and repaired.

Police said anyone knowingly working on the vehicle to help conceal the crime can also be charged.

Velasquez is set to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 22.