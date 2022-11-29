Hit-and-run suspect arrested near West Newbury elementary school, police say

A man was arrested near a West Newbury elementary school Tuesday morning, forcing the school into “secure mode” for the remainder of the day, according to authorities.

West Newbury Police say they responded to the Dr. John C Page School shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the woods nearby that may have been involved in a car crash in Newburyport.

Officers immediately responded and secured the area, arresting an adult man inside the vehicle. His name has not been released.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the school was placed in “secure mode” out of an abundance of caution, meaning no one was allowed in or out of the building.

“The established school safety and security policies in place in the Pentucket Regional School District were followed, and police, fire and school officials are all in contact with each other,” Bartholomew wrote in a statement.

Officials say there is no danger to the school community and the school day is proceeding as scheduled, although students will be kept inside for the rest of the day.

Pre-K pickup, which is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. in front of the school, will also proceed as scheduled.

