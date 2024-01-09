Hit-and-run suspect in Fond du Lac County New Year's Eve crash named; bond set

FOND DU LAC — The hit-and-run suspect in the Dec. 31 town of Auburn crash appeared in a bond hearing Jan. 9.

According to a news release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office, Jatziel Manuel Pabon Encarnacio, 19, appeared at the hearing. He was arrested Jan. 1 on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing great bodily harm for a crash that killed a 19-year-old Hartford woman in the early hours of Dec. 31.

The woman was driving four other occupants on U.S. 45 when the vehicle entered the west ditch, struck a culvert and overturned several times before coming to rest. She was ejected from the vehicle along with most of the other occupants, and was then struck by a second vehicle and dragged from the scene. Washington County deputies found her 3 miles from the initial crash site.

The court ordered a $250,000 cash bond at the state's request, as well as no contact with various witnesses and alcohol-related conditions.

The district attorney's office received investigative reports Jan. 9 and is reviewing for potential charges. DA Eric Toney said in the release no additional information would be released unless or until a criminal complaint is filed, and Encarnacio is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

