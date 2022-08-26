Hit-and-run suspect skips court date

Aug. 26—LOCKPORT — A driver accused in a March 18 fatal hit-and-run on South Transit Street did not appear at a Thursday afternoon court hearing related to the conditions of his release on bail.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia said during the hearing that Sean F. Kelahan, 20, of Newfane, believed he would be sent to jail if he came to court, as indicated by a social media post made earlier Thursday.

The court date was called after Savoia made a motion pertaining to Kelahan's adherence to the conditions of his release on bail. Kelahan's lawyer, George Muscato, was present, but said he did not know where his client was.

Kelahan is charged in the March 18 death of Richard Howes III, who was police say was hit by vehicles driven by Kelahan and another driver Tyreek J. Wolfe, 21, of Niagara Falls, on South Transit Street. Howes died of his injuries.

Kelahan is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident and speeding. His bail was set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 insurance bond and $400,000 if involving a bondsman.

When released on bail, Kelahan was told to not drive, use alcohol, associate with anyone committing a crime, commit a crime or leave the county or the conditions of his release would be remanded. Those two last requirements were allegedly broken as Kelahan was recently arrested in Erie County for shoplifting, which Savoia confirmed to the US&J.

"He knew he was going to jail today and posted on social media that he had a court appearance," she said in court, stressing that Kelahan was aware of the court proceedings that day.

Videos and pictures of Kelahan were also forwarded to the DA's office by Howes' mother, Carrie McPhail-Smith as they were sent to her, but Savoia said that social media was a "niche" category for criminal law.

"It depends on standards of proof," she told the US&J. "But it is admissible in certain situations."

The same posts were made available to the US&J showing Kelahan with alcohol and around violent fist fights.

"He is making a mockery of the judge and the court system by doing exactly what he was told not to do," McPhail-Smith said. "And while posting it on social media for everyone to see."

Friends and family of Kelahan were in front of the courthouse, but said they did not have any information, and most didn't enter the courtroom itself. Howes' family and friends also attended the proceeding.

After waiting 20 minutes in chambers, Judge Caroline Wojtaszek opened the proceedings and Savoia said she'd like a warrant to arrest Kelahan, but stated she didn't believe that was possible under the state's current bail reform laws. Wojtaszek confirmed that was the case and scheduled a hearing for 3 p.m. on Sept. 1.

"Currently under bail reform, not attending a court date is not enough to issue a warrant," she said.

However, if Kelahan did not show up at that hearing, Wojtaszek said she would put out a bench warrant for him.

At the time of his first appearance in her courtroom, Wojtaszek said Kelahan's behavior was "outrageous" considering he had more than 100 vehicle and traffic charges on his record, and ruled against lower bail.