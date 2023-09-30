Hit and run vehicle identified in Fort Myers bicycle death

Fort Myers Police are looking for the vehicle that hit and killed a bicyclist last weekend, and are asking the public for help.

Saturday night, Sept. 23, or early Sunday, Sept. 24, a bicyclist was hit and killed in the southbound lanes of the Caloosahatchee (U.S. 41) Bridge in North Fort Myers, according to a press release. Traffic Homicide Investigators are looking for a small SUV, a 2010-2012 Mazda CX-7, either silver or grey in color.

"It will have damage to the front end and is missing a passenger side mirror," according to the press release.

Witness information may be submitted to the FMPD at 239-321-7700, via FMPD's Atlas One app or through SWFL CrimeStoppers.

Calls to Fort Myers Police seeking more information and the name of the victim weren't immediately returned.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers hit and run vehicle identified; police seek help