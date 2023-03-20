Hit-and-run wreck near downtown Tacoma leaves driver badly injured, police say

Tacoma police searched Monday morning for a pickup driver who ran from a two-vehicle wreck on Tacoma Avenue South that left another person with life-threatening injuries, according to the Police Department.

A police dog was called out to find the hit-and-run driver after the collision was reported on Tacoma Avenue South, but they weren’t located, a Tacoma Police Department spokesperson said.

The road was shut down between South 13th and South 15th streets. Police said the closure was expected to remain for several hours.

The wreck occurred when the driver of a U-Haul pickup was traveling south on Tacoma Avenue and went through a red light, where the driver struck another car going through the intersection, according to police. Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the pickup was going at a high speed. The collision was reported at about 5:50 a.m.

Haddow said the impact spun the victim’s car, causing it to hit a building. The pickup driver ran from the scene.

Tacoma Fire Department responded to the crash and extracted the victim from their vehicle, Haddow said. That person was transported to a hospital.