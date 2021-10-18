‘Hit Me Like a Ton of Bricks’: Alicia Keys Became Emotional Watching Her Son Egypt Performing

Alicia Keys got emotional while watching video of her 11-year-old son, Egypt, perform for the first time. The singer spoke with Kate Adams from “PeopleTV” about the tearful moment.

In her new YouTube docuseries “NOTED: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories,” Keys became emotional while watching a performance of her son accompanying her on the piano.

Alicia Keys and son Egypt. Photo: @aliciakeys/ Instagram

Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz share son Egypt and 6-year-old Genesis. Keys and Egypt performed her song “Raise a Man” in 2019 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Keys said that watching her son mature and grow was bittersweet, and she became overwhelmed watching him perform while watching the docuseries. “This is the first time that he’s ever done anything like this,” she said. “Is he going to be okay? I don’t know. It just hit me like a ton of bricks outta the side.”

“I’m not the crying type; I’m really not,” she continued. “But you get so sensitive just thinking about how life goes on, and seeing him next to me and remembering that moment. That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage, and I remember being completely so wrapped up in him being okay because I asked him to do it.”

She went on to say that her son is a natural musician and she is happy that he enjoys music as much as he does.

“NOTED: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories” includes performances of Keys as well as conversations and memories with her friends and family. The docuseries is a backstage look at her life and career. The singer and songwriter noted that all of her secrets are exposed in the docuseries. She joked, “We’re not holding back!”

Keys has a new album coming out soon and performed one of her singles, “LaLa,” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 in New York City. The album will be the 15-time Grammy Award-winner’s eighth.

The docuseries debuted on Sept. 30 and can be viewed on YouTube.

