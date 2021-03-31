Hitachi to buy U.S. software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Hitachi is seen in Zurich
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. software company GlobalLogic Inc for $9.6 billion, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate aims to expand from electronics hardware to digital services.

The acquisition is part of Hitachi's ongoing business portfolio overhaul, which includes the $7 billion acquisition of ABB Ltd's power grid business last year and a series of divestitures of its domestic hardware subsidiaries.

The news sent Hitachi's stock down more than 7% at one point on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

San Jose-based GlobalLogic is currently owned 45% each by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Swiss investment firm Partners Group. The rest is owned by the company's management.

Founded in 2000, GlobalLogic has more than 20,000 employees in 14 countries and 400 active clients in various industries including automotive, healthcare, technology, according to its websites.

Hitachi is aiming to close the transaction by the end of July.

Hitachi is in talks with private equity firms to sell Hitachi Metals Ltd, a deal that could fetch more than $6.4 billion, following the sale of its chemical unit and diagnostic imaging business.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • France's Capgemini raises medium-term targets on global tech expansion

    "The group is ideally positioned to take advantage of the fast expanding use of technology across industries," Chief Executive Aiman Ezzat said in a statement released ahead of Capgemini's capital markets day. "We aim to become the strategic partner of chief experience officers in our chosen industries," Ezzat said. The Paris-based group said it expects an operating margin of 14% by 2025, compared to the forecast range of 12.5%-13.0% first announced in 2015 and reiterated over the years.

  • Tencent's e-book spinoff eyes North American expansion

    (Reuters) -Tencent's e-book spinoff China Literature is looking to grow its North American business as it seeks to tap surging demand for content outside its home market, a senior executive told Reuters. The company's Webnovel platform, which hosts its non-Chinese language content, has already signed 50,000 writers in North America and the company aims to double that to by the end of the year. "Similar to what we have been doing in China, we are seeing users who like our content turning to be writers on our platform," Sandra Chen, China Literature's head of international business, told Reuters in an interview.

  • H&M swings to loss in first quarter, pledges to rebuild trust in China after backlash

    H&M reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday and said that it was dedicated to regaining shoppers' and partners' trust in China following a recent backlash in the country after comments it made last year the on the Xinjiang region. The world's second-biggest fashion retailer is under fire from consumers and officials in China after an H&M statement from 2020 began circulating in social media expressing concern over reports of forced labour in Xinjiang, saying it would no longer source cotton from the region. It said on its website that its commitment to China remained strong and it was dedicated to regaining the trust and confidence of customers, colleagues, and business partners in China.

  • Otrium raises $120 million for its end-of-season fashion marketplace

    Otrium has raised a $120 million round just a year after raising its $26 million Series B round. BOND and returning investor Index Ventures are leading the round. Otrium is currently available in Europe.

  • Online fashion outlet Otrium raises $120 million ahead of U.S. launch

    Otrium, an online outlet store for fashion brands, said on Wednesday it had raised $120 million from investors as it launches in the United States and develops its platform for trading items left unsold at the end of the season. Amsterdam-based Otrium said that its revenues had tripled in 2020, while its registered members topped 3 million and it has over 300 fashion stores on its app. Its partners include Karl Lagerfeld, Joseph, Anine Bing, Belstaff, Reiss and ASICS.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Google to contribute $29 million to new EU fund to fight fake news

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google will contribute 25 million euros ($29.3 million) to the newly set up European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news, the company said on Wednesday, amid criticism tech giants are not doing enough to debunk online disinformation. The European Media and Information Fund, launched by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the European University Institute last week, aims to enlist researchers, fact-checkers, not-for-profits and other public interest-oriented bodies to help in the fight against fake news. "While navigating the uncertainty and challenges of the last year, it has proven more important than ever for people to access accurate information, and sort facts from fiction," Matt Brittin, head of Google's EMEA Business & Operations, said in a blog post.

  • Video shows Asian woman, 65, violently attacked as witnesses look on in NYC

    The New York police Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • Obama staffers amazed at how 'different' Biden's approach to stimulus is

    "This is just incredibly different," says Heidi Shierholz, an Obama DOL veteran. Other staffers from the last Democratic administration agree.

  • Data withheld from team probing COVID in Wuhan -WHO

    World Health Organization investigators spent four weeks earlier this year in and around Wuhan, China, to research the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.But, in remarks about the final report, the WHO's director-general said China withheld data from investigators.The United States and 13 other countries on Tuesday promptly expressed concerns that the report was delayed and lacked access to complete data.PSAKI: "The report lacks crucial data, information..."White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki on Tuesday faulted China for not offering independent experts unfettered access:“Well they have not been transparent, they’ve not provided underlying data - that certainly doesn’t qualify as cooperation. The analysis performed to date, from our experts, their concern, that there isn’t additional support for one hypothesis. It doesn’t lead us to any closer of an understanding or greater knowledge we had six to nine months ago about the origin. It also doesn’t provide us guidelines or steps, recommended steps, on how we should prevent this from happening in the future. And those are imperative.”The WHO report said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause.EMBAREK: "There are areas where we had difficulties getting down to the raw data..."WHO's mission leader, Peter Ben Embarek, told reporters that second phase studies were needed.He said the team felt political pressure, including from outside China, but that he never was pressed to remove anything from its final report."In China, like in many other countries, there are restrictions and privacy laws that forbid the sharing of data, including private details to outsiders, in particular if the data are moving out of the country.”Embarek also told reporters it was ‘perfectly possible’ the virus had been circulating in November or October of 2019 around Wuhan… potentially spreading to other countries earlier than what has been documented so far.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The coronavirus likely traveled 800 miles to Wuhan from farms that breed wild animals for food, a WHO report found

    WHO experts investigating the coronavirus' origins think it jumped from bats to an animal species like minks or pangolins before infecting people.

  • Here’s why Lockheed’s F-35 program remains vital to U.S. security, Fort Worth economy

    The Biden administration and Congress shouldn’t entertain proposals to cut the vital aircraft, a union leader argues.

  • Brazil military chiefs quit as Bolsonaro seeks their support

    The leaders of all three branches of Brazil’s armed forces jointly resigned Tuesday following President Jair Bolsonaro's replacement of the defense minister, causing widespread apprehension of a military shakeup to serve the president's political interests. The Defense Ministry reported the resignations — apparently unprecedented since at least the end of military rule 36 years ago — in a statement released without giving reasons. “Since 1985, we haven’t had news of such clear intervention of the president with regard to the armed forces,” said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • Here's how old the stars of 'Mean Girls' were compared to their characters

    Regina George may be a junior in "Mean Girls," but Rachel McAdams, the actress who played her, was 26 at the time.