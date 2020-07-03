Hitachi Elevator provides escalators and elevators to Kazuo-Chifeng High-speed Railway's Chifeng West Railway Station

CHIFENG, China, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. provided 20 escalators and 15 elevators in tandem with related maintenance services to the eastern and western squares as well as the bus hub of Chifeng West Railway Station, an integrated transportation hub project of Kazuo-Chifeng High-speed Railway. The rail line formally opened on July 1, 2020, marking the city's entry into the era of high-speed rail transportation by connecting to the national high-speed railway network via the network's Beijing-Shenyang line.

With the opening of the Kazuo-Chifeng High-speed Railway, Chifeng, a key urban center in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is now connected to the high-speed rail networks of Northeast China and, by extension, the whole of the country, including to the Beijing-Tianjin, Dandong-Dalian (to the south), Harbin-Qiqihar (to the north) and Changchun-Jilin (to the east) lines. With the opening, travel time from Chifeng to Shenyang is reduced to 2 hours and 45 minutes, to Dalian to 4 hours and 45 minutes, and to Harbin to 5 hours and 33 minutes.

At a time when the Chinese government is accelerating the construction of various infrastructure projects across the country, Hitachi Elevator has been committed to developing and providing intelligent products and solutions to the such projects, including high-speed railways, airports and metros, and, by doing so, contributing to the rapid growth of the infrastructure construction sector by enhancing the country's public transportation services and improving the quality of life for the Chinese people.

