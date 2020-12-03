Hitachi Vantara Appoints Two New Senior Executives For Thailand and ASEAN

Hitachi Vantara has appointed Chua Kee Hwee to the role of Country Managing Director in Thailand and Varghese Mathew as the Head of Partners & Alliances, ASEAN.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the appointment of Chua Kee Hwee as Country Managing Director of Thailand, and that of Varghese Mathew as the Head of Partners & Alliances, ASEAN.

Most recently Chua oversaw emerging markets at Hitachi Vantara and was responsible for overseeing country operations for the Philippines, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. In his new role he will assume overall responsibility for the development and execution of the firm's business strategy in Thailand.

An industry veteran, Chua has over 35 years of experience in the ICT industry, with more than 20 years in senior management roles across tech companies such as NetApp, StorageTek and Sun Microsystem. Before joining Hitachi Vantara in 2017 he was with Symantec, overseeing the country operations of Philippines and Vietnam. He has over the years helped many a customer to realize the value of data and expanding the business across the emerging markets.

Joe Ong, Vice President and General Manager, ASEAN, Hitachi Vantara says, "Chua's in-depth industry knowledge, keen understanding of customer requirements, and his strong track record of leading teams across the region will serve to strengthen our offerings in Thailand even further."

He adds, "Chua will further deepen our mutual strategic partnerships, and accelerate our customers' digital transformation journeys in Thailand."

Separately, Mathew has been appointed to the role of Head of Partners & Alliances, ASEAN where he will be responsible for driving Hitachi Vantara's channel program across ASEAN. He will lead the integration and growth of the regional partner network, by establishing best practices in the execution of Hitachi Vantara' partner go-to-market strategy.

Mathew boasts over 21 years of experience in the sector, with a specialization in business development, channels and alliances management and solutions architecting. Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara 6 years ago, he worked with EMC, T-Systems, HP Services and HCL in various capacities.

Ong comments, "Mathew's experience offers him a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities present on all sides of the channel. We look forward to leveraging his vast experience to more effectively enable our partners to grow and ultimately offer greater value to our customers across the region."

