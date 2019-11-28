Powered by New Hitachi Accelerated Fabric, Solution Delivers Record-Breaking 21 Million IOPS and Scales to A Massive 69 Petabytes, Beating Out All Competitors

World's Fastest NVMe Flash Array Builds the Foundation for Any Workload at Any Scale

Built On Legendary Hitachi Resilience and Performance, Customers can Accelerate Automation with New and Enhanced AI Operations

BANGKOK, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced a powerful next-generation storage and infrastructure foundation with a new scale-out, scale-up architecture for any workload at any scale. The solution includes Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5000 series, the company's latest and the world's fastest[1] enterprise-class storage array, along with the new Hitachi Ops Center management software and updated Hitachi Storage Virtualization Operating System. Together, these technologies can accelerate data center workloads and deliver future-proof IT with a new, innovative architecture that is the ideal foundation for modernizing data center, cloud and DataOps environments.

Hitachi Vantara Redefines Enterprise Storage With AI-Driven Data Center Operations Solutions: Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform 5000 Series and New Hitachi Ops Center Software More

"The Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform 5000 series is the proving ground for our customers to gain a digital advantage over their competition and achieve better business outcomes," said Pratyush Khare, Vice President, Pre-Sales and Chief Technology Officer, Asia Pacific at Hitachi Vantara. "Hitachi Vantara is delivering the foundation for modern, enterprise infrastructure innovations that our customers require, with new solutions that are engineered using future-proof technology to take on the data center challenges of tomorrow."

The Foundation for Today's Modern, Enterprise Infrastructure

Hitachi VSP 5000 series provides the core data storage foundation for all digital business operations with the speed and scale to power existing workloads as well as new, data-intensive workloads emerging through multicloud and AI-driven environments. It is agile enough to store block and file data and supports workload diversity ranging from traditional mission-critical business applications to containers to mainframe. Hitachi VSP 5000 series enables all workload consolidation that maximizes operational efficiencies.

All-New Architecture

The VSP 5000 series is a completely new, enterprise-class flash array optimized to deliver best-in-class performance and resiliency by taking full advantage of SAS architecture, NVMe and storage class memory (SCM). Powered by the new Hitachi Accelerator Fabric, it is the world's fastest NVMe flash array, which can help users get to insights and business outcomes faster with up to 21 million IOPS. Resource-intensive application owners can also see a dramatic improvement with response times as low as 70 microseconds.

The VSP 5000 series with the new dedupe optimizer uses advanced machine learning (ML) algorithms to perform on-the-fly optimizations of dedupe processes based on block size and other characteristics. This optimizes between in-line and post-process dedupe for maximum data reduction with minimal performance impact, delivering up to 7:1 total reduction.

The VSP 5000 series is purpose-built for today's always-on digital business. Its self-protecting IO architecture and quadruple redundant fabric deliver an industry-leading 99.999999% availability.