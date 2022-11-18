HiTech Group Australia Limited's (ASX:HIT) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Performance at HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) has been reasonably good and CEO Elias Hazouri has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 25 November 2022, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Check out our latest analysis for HiTech Group Australia

How Does Total Compensation For Elias Hazouri Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that HiTech Group Australia Limited has a market capitalization of AU$86m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$896k for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 42% above last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$799.1k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under AU$301m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$480k. This suggests that Elias Hazouri is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Elias Hazouri also holds AU$18m worth of HiTech Group Australia stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$799k AU$576k 89% Other AU$97k AU$55k 11% Total Compensation AU$896k AU$631k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 64% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 36% of the pie. HiTech Group Australia is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at HiTech Group Australia Limited's Growth Numbers

HiTech Group Australia Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 11% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 50%.

Story continues

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has HiTech Group Australia Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 109% over three years, HiTech Group Australia Limited has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for HiTech Group Australia that investors should look into moving forward.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here