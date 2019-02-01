What Can We Make Of HiTechPros SA’s (EPA:ALHIT) High Return On Capital?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we’ll look at HiTechPros SA (EPA:ALHIT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for HiTechPros:

0.53 = €3.2m ÷ (€12m – €7.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, HiTechPros has an ROCE of 53%.

Is HiTechPros’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, HiTechPros’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 16% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, HiTechPros’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is HiTechPros? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How HiTechPros’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

HiTechPros has total liabilities of €7.1m and total assets of €12m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 57% of its total assets. HiTechPros boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On HiTechPros’s ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here — there may be an opportunity! Of course you might be able to find a better stock than HiTechPros. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.