Hitler-loving Capitol insurrectionist with a history of multiple arrests and Jew-baiting had an Army award for 'exemplary behavior' and secret-level security clearance

Joshua Zitser
·10 min read
timothy hale cusanelli hitler mustache
Images of Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 30, sporting a Hitler mustache. These images were recovered from his cellphone by NCIS special agents. US Department of Justice

  • Capitol rioter Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was "well-known" to his coworkers as a white supremacist.

  • An Insider investigation reveals a history of anti-Semitism and intimidating Jewish people.

  • The investigation also finds that the Hitler fanatic held a secret-level security clearance despite multiple arrests.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli liked to impersonate Adolf Hitler. He would strut around his workplace sporting a Hitler mustache, spouting vicious anti-Semitism while his intimidated colleagues did not dare to confront him.

It's no surprise that the 30-year-old New Jersey native, a far-right fanatic, was among many extremists that stormed the Capitol.

An Insider investigation can reveal what is shocking is that Hale-Cusanelli, a Navy contractor, held a secret-level security clearance at the Naval Weapons Station Earle and had received numerous honors for his service in the Army Reserves.

Hale-Cusanelli also has a history of arrests and antagonizing his local Jewish community, the investigation finds.

The insurrectionist's disturbing world has only now come to light because he faces several criminal counts, including obstructing a law enforcement officer and civil disorder, relating to his role in the insurrection of January 6.

'The makeshift weapon was inscribed with …. a drawing of a confederate flag'

Even the most cursory of background checks by the Navy or the Army would have revealed that Hale-Cusanelli began dabbling with white supremacist philosophy at least a decade ago.

Hale-Cusanelli lives in Colts Neck, New Jersey. He was arrested, nearby, in August 2010 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, Howell Municipal Court records show.

According to a March court filing, the incident involved Hale-Cusanelli and a friend using a "potato" gun to shoot frozen corn at houses. The crude weapon used was inscribed with the words "WHITE IS RIGHT" and a drawing of a confederate flag, the documents said.

Hale-Cusanelli was found guilty of criminal mischief, paid a $180 fine, and the other charges were dismissed. But this was the first of many brushes with the law and early indicators of far-right views.

Run-ins with the police

Since his first arrest in 2010, Hale-Cusanelli has been charged over 30 times, according to court records.

Prior to the January 6 siege of the Capitol, court records show a string of minor infractions and some more serious charges - but no felonies.

In 2011, Hale-Cusanelli was arrested for stabbing another man in the abdomen, Asbury Park Press reported.

He was accused of an aggravated assault attempt, causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of weapons, and simple assault, Freehold Municipal Court records show.

"There was an altercation between his mother and her then-boyfriend who became violent when intoxicated," Hale-Cusanell's attorney wrote in the defendant's motion for modification of bond. "Based upon information and belief, Mr. Hale-Cusanelli intervened to protect his mother and was subsequently arrested."

The case was moved to the state Superior Court but records do not show that it resulted in a conviction.

A year later, Hale-Cusanelli was charged with breach of peace, found guilty, and fined $189, according to Howell Municipal Court records.

Hale-Cusanelli was arrested again in 2013 following an investigation into scrap metal theft, Freehold Patch reported in 2013. Most of the charges were dismissed but he was found guilty of loitering and failure to have his car inspected, Manalapan Municipal Court records show.

Hale-Cusanelli threatened Jews. He said he was going to show up at their homes on the Sabbath.

Between 2013 and 2020, Hale-Cusanelli added Jew-baiting to his resume of petty crime and delinquency.

He was found guilty and fined for littering on state property in 2014, according to Freehold Township Municipal Court records. He also pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered motor vehicle a year later, according to Mansfield Township Municipal Court records.

But a more serious charge against him emerged in early 2020. Hale-Cusanelli was reported to the police on two occasions for engaging in anti-Semitic harassment.

Members of New Jersey's Jewish community had already felt the force of his Jew-hatred.

"Those who followed anti-Semitism in the area knew about Hale-Cusanelli," a New Jersey rabbi, who wished to remain anonymous, told Insider.

The insurrectionist was a member of the 'Rise Up Ocean County' Facebook page - a controversial page rampant with anti-Semitism that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy eventually condemned.

In 2019, Murphy's administration sent a letter to Facebook addressing concerns with "racist and anti-Semitic statements on the page, including an explicit goal of preventing Orthodox Jews from moving to Ocean County."

Facebook eventually removed it.

During the height of its popularity, Hale-Cusanelli was ominously vocal on the 'Rise Up Ocean County' page.

The original group's moderator, Richard Ciullo, told Insider that Hale-Cusanelli had made multiple "incendiary" comments on the page and was eventually banned. Insider has seen screenshots confirming Hale-Cusanelli's involvement.

In February 2020, the insurrectionist got into an online argument with Jewish commenters.

"Hale-Cusanelli was making veiled threats, saying that he was going to show up to people's houses on the Sabbath," the New Jersey rabbi said.

One of the people impacted by the Facebook feud reported Hale-Cusanelli to the police for anti-Semitic harassment on February 29, 2020.

"Hale-Cusanelli made vague threats stating, 'I'm not scared of people knowing my face, I'm happy to be a lightning rod. Make me famous as your own risk,'" a police report seen by Insider said. Hale-Cusanelli also included references to the individual's address, it said.

A week later, another person reported Hale-Cusanelli for anti-Semitic harassment and cyberharassment.

Toms River Police Department confirmed both of these incidents.

County prosecutors were also aware of Hale-Cusanelli's provocative anti-Semitic behavior. He was on their "radar," a press officer at the Office of the Ocean County Prosecutor told Insider.

A social media troll

Hale-Cusanelli deleted his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts in an attempt to "obstruct or destroy evidence" before his arrest, federal prosecutors said.

Insider, however, has seen verified screenshots of Hale-Cusanelli's now-deleted Twitter posts. In one post, the insurrectionist refers to Jews as "locusts." In another, he targeted New Jersey's Orthodox Jewish community.

timothy hale cusanelli memes
Anti-Semitic memes digitally recovered from Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's phone. US Department of Justice

He used his Twitter account to promote his YouTube show, "Based Hermes," which he also deleted after the Capitol riots.

However, special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service were able to recover content relating to the show. One YouTube teaser, included in a court filing, showed the insurrectionist falsely claiming that Jewish people were behind 9/11.

Hale-Cusanelli's lawyer, Jonathan Zucker, argued in the defendant's pretrial release that the YouTube channel was "controversial" but was primarily about New Jersey politics. Prosecutors refute this.

Investigators also uncovered hundreds of anti-Black and anti-Semitic memes from his cellphone, the court filings show.

A 2019 photo of Hale-Cusanelli displaying the "OK" hand gesture - a hate symbol associated with the far-right and white supremacy - was retrieved too.

Screenshot 2021 03 20 at 16.04.38
A photograph of Timothy Hale-Cusanelli displaying the "OK" hand gesture - a symbol commonly used by white supremacists. This photograph from August 16, 2019, was recovered by special agents from his cellphone. US Department of Justice

Several images of the young man sporting a Hitler mustache and haircut were also found.

Hale-Cusanelli received several honors for his service in the Army Reserves

These discoveries did not surprise Hale-Cusanelli's co-workers at NWS Earle Security Forces.

Many who worked with him at the Naval base were aware of his anti-Semitic views, Insider previously reported.

One Navy Petty Officer said that it was "well-known" that Hale-Cusanelli did not like minorities or Jews. A Navy Seaman recalled an incident where he said that if he were a Nazi, he would "kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner."

An HBC contractor said that spoke about his "dislike of Jews every day" and that people were afraid to report him because he was "crazy."

timothy hale cusanelli
Digitally recovered images from Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's phone of the man sporting a Hitler mustache on April 21, 2020. US Department of Justice

Despite a history of arrests and racist behavior, Hale-Cusanelli received several honors for his Army Reserves service.

He joined in May 2009 and is still serving in the 174th Infantry Brigade out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, an Army spokesperson said.

He has never been deployed but has received four Army awards; an Army Achievement Medal, an Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

One honor bestowed upon him, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, is awarded for meritorious service. The criteria for receiving it are "exemplary behavior, efficiency, and fidelity," according to the Army's website.

Insider, recognizing the discrepancy between Hale-Cusanelli's problematic history and the criteria of this medal, asked the Army Reserves whether they were aware of his past behaviors.

"Sgt. Hale-Cusanelli's leadership was not aware of his prior involvement with law enforcement, to include run-ins, arrests, or convictions, or of the videos posted on social media," Simon B. Flake, the Army Reserve's media chief, said.

Yet, despite the insurrectionist's arrest for his involvement in the Capitol riots, he has not yet been discharged by the Army Reserves.

Flake told Insider: "The U.S. Army Reserve takes all allegations of Soldier or Army civilian involvement in extremist groups seriously and will address this issue in accordance with Army regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice to ensure due process. Extremist ideologies and activities directly oppose our values and beliefs and those who subscribe to extremism have no place in our ranks."

'He was granted a secret-level security clearance'

Similarly, the Navy had a blind spot when it came to Hale-Cusanelli and employed him as a security contractor at Naval Weapons Station Earle. His open adoration for Hitler, his vocal racism and anti-Semitism, were no barrier to advancement, and he was granted a secret-level security clearance.

NWS Earle
NWS Earle is located in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

A secret-level security clearance allows individuals access to information which if disclosed without authorization could reasonably be expected to "cause serious damage to the national security," according to the Code of Federal Regulations.

To receive this level of security clearance requires a background check and the provision of vast quantities of personal information. A history or pattern of criminality might raise concerns about granting security clearance but it is not an automatic disqualifier, according to Military.com.

Showing an "enthusiasm for another Civil War," as federal prosecutors suggest the evidence indicates of Hale-Cusanelli, would almost certainly disqualify an individual from gaining clearance.

Since his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli has been "barred" from the naval base, according to federal prosecutors.

Insider contacted the Navy Office of Information to ask about Hale-Cusanelli's secret-level security clearance in light of former arrests. The office confirmed receipt of the request for comment but did not provide one.

Extremism within US military ranks

Prior to Hale-Cusanelli's arrest for his involvement in the Capitol riots, there were clues that he held a white-supremacist ideology and might later participate in a violent crime. These signs, however, were not picked up on by military officials.

capitol riot military
In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. AP Photo

Hale-Cusanelli was one of many active-duty military members involved in the deadly siege of the Capitol. Almost one in five rioters were active-duty members of veterans, Insider previously reported.

The astonishing statistic indicates a culture of extremism within the armed forces and, potentially, an inability to spot radicalization signs early on.

Hale-Cusanelli's story is just one of many examples of white supremacy within the ranks of the US military going undetected. This, as the US witnessed on January 6, can have dire consequences.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • How ‘Owning the Libs’ Became the GOP’s Core Belief

    The weird journey of a tongue-in-cheek catchphrase from conservative-mocking putdown to the defining tenet of the Republican Party’s way of life.

  • Trump's Scottish golf course trashed the environment and locals fear his new one will do even more damage

    Officials in Scotland concluded last year that Trump's existing course had "destroyed" the sand dune system there.

  • Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer to Be Held Without Bail Until Trial

    Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer will be held without bail until the trial for his role in the Capitol riot commences. As Indiana news station WUSA-9 reports, a federal judge gave the ruling during Schaffer's bail hearing on Friday. The guitarist is facing six charges for his involvement in the insurrection on Jan. 6, which includes engaging in…

  • The Real Reasons the U.S. Can’t Win Wars Anymore

    In his National Review article “Three Wars, No Victory — Why? (February 18, 2021),” Bing West, my former colleague at the Pentagon and the Naval War College, lays out a compelling case for why the U.S. — which he argues is the most powerful country in the history of the world — has lost the three major wars it has fought over the past 50 years: Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Bing divides blame for each of these losses among three hubs; namely, the military, the policy-makers, and the popular mood among the people of the country. He argues correctly that the policy hub, or the policy-makers, were primarily responsible for the failures. While I have some experience in each of these conflicts, having served in Vietnam and having visited Iraq three times and Afghanistan once, it does not match that of Bing, who is one of the bravest people I have ever known. However, I still believe that he presents a sometimes incomplete and misleading picture of why we lost these three wars. For example, in analyzing the Vietnam disaster, he ignores the fact that the war was fought under false pretenses. President Johnson received congressional authorization in 1964 to begin the massive escalation in Vietnam in response to an alleged attack by the North Vietnamese on an American ship in the Gulf of Tonkin. But, even before the congressional investigation, it was clear to any experienced naval officer that what the administration claimed had happened was bogus. I remember my commanding officer in VP-1, who had flown combat missions in WWII and Korea, telling us that the attacks did not happen the way it was claimed. This was something that Vice Admiral James Stockdale, who was Bing’s and my boss at the War College and who received a medal of honor for his courage as a POW in Vietnam and who was in the area at the time, also affirmed. As did a naval officer who convinced Senator Wayne Morris (D., Ore.) to become one of the two senators who voted against the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution. (Both lost their next election.). When this came to light, it also increased opposition to the war among the American people. Another reason we failed in Vietnam is that the war was never winnable in the first place. Bing argues that our poor military strategy from 1965–1968, bad policy decisions, and the popular mood doomed the Vietnam War. These factors played a role, but in truth only heightened an already existing reality. A reality made clear to me in 1966, when my colleagues and I got lost coming back from a meeting with SWIFT-boat officers in the northern part of Cameron Bay, South Vietnam. As we rode around aimlessly trying to find our way back to our base, we came upon a Catholic monastery. A priest there gave us directions and fed us. But as we were leaving, one of the monks asked me in French (which I had studied in school) why we thought we were going to make out any better in Vietnam than the French. President Eisenhower was conscious of this when he refused to bail out the French at Dien Bien Phu in 1954, even though most of his national-security advisers, including then–Vice President Nixon and the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Radford, recommended it. But Army chief of staff General Matthew Ridgeway, who prevented us from losing in Korea, helped convince Eisenhower not to intervene, because he, like the monks I met, believed Vietnam was unwinnable. Similarly, the majority of the American people turned against the war in Vietnam not just because there was a draft, as Bing correctly points out, but because of how the privileged were able to avoid the draft, thus leaving it to the lower class to bear most of the burden. For example, the four most recent presidents who could have served in Vietnam avoided that war and the draft by dubious means. Bill Clinton pretended to join the Army ROTC; George W. Bush used political connections to get into the Air National Guard, when President Johnson made it clear that the reserve component would not be activated to fight the war; Donald Trump, of course, had his family physician claim he had bone spurs, (Trump himself cannot remember which foot); and Joe Biden claimed that the asthma he had in high school prevented him from serving even though he brags about his athletic exploits while in high school. Similarly, in his analysis of why we did not win in Iraq, Bing ignores the fact that the Bush administration got the U.S. into war falsely claiming that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. Moreover, in criticizing the Obama administration for withdrawing from Iraq in 2011, Bing ignores the fact that Obama had no choice. He did this because in 2008 the Iraqi government, which we had helped install, made it clear to us that it would not sign a Status of Forces Agreement unless we agreed to withdraw completely by the end of 2011. I saw this firsthand when I worked in the Obama campaign and in the summer of 2008 met with Hoshyar Zebari, the Iraqi foreign minister. When I asked him about the agreement to withdraw, he told me it was a non-negotiable demand. When I relayed this to Denis McDonough, who was on the campaign trail with Obama and eventually became his chief of staff, he was surprised and asked me if I was certain about what I heard. In 2009, while on a visit to Iraq, I brought this up with several Iraqi government officials in the parliament and the executive branch and received the same answer. Finally, in December 2011, when Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Malaki came to Washington to finalize the deal, I and several others, including Obama’s first national-security adviser General David Jones and future Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, met with him. I asked him directly if there was anything President Obama could have done to keep the troops in Iraq. He essentially said that Bush made an agreement and the U.S. must stick to it. At the meeting, Jones said Obama was willing to leave 10,000 troops. Bing also ignores the fact that the Bush administration never publicly or privately praised Iran for its help in Afghanistan but actually publicly criticized that nation. I saw this myself. On 9/11, I was working at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. After the attacks, the Iranian ambassador to the U.N. invited me to dinner and told me to let our government know that Iran detested the Taliban and would be willing to help us in Afghanistan. I relayed this to the Bush administration, and Bush’s representative to the Bonn Conference in December 2001, which established the Karzai government, told me that the Bush administration would not have succeeded without the Iranians. Iran’s reward? In early 2002, Bush put the country on the axis of evil. It is an understatement to say that as a result Iran no longer played a positive role in the region. Finally, in his Afghanistan analysis, while Bing correctly points out that our military could never transform Afghanistan, he is wrong to argue that we should remain indefinitely in the country to avoid damaging our reputation. Many who fought in this 20-year war already believe our reputation is damaged and want us to leave before it is damaged further. Sunk-costs logic should not apply here. How bad will it be if we agree to leave on May 1, as Trump agreed to, and the Taliban takes over, especially for women? When I visited Afghanistan in 2011, I asked a Taliban official how they would treat women if or when they took over. He told me not to worry — that they would not treat them any worse than our allies, the Saudis. Bing’s article should be read by all those who believe that the U.S. can develop and sustain democracies by using military power. However, they should keep in mind that there are some other factors that also play into this decision.

  • Yumi Nu Is 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Edition's First Asian Curve Model

    "I'm so proud to be making history."

  • A man was arrested after he verbally assaulted, pepper-sprayed an Asian gas station owner because the suspect wanted to pay in all coins

    "The guy had pulled out his pepper spray and he had shot my face, arms. I ended up going to the ER to get taken care of," the owner told KGO.

  • Joey Badass Says Autistic Cousin Wasn't Allowed Into Disney World Without a Mask

    The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing footage of his interaction with Disney World employees, who he says ruined his family's trip.

  • Cuomo Administration Leaked Sexual Harassment Accuser’s Personnel File to Press: Report

    Aides to New York governor Andrew Cuomo allegedly leaked the personnel file of a former staffer to the press after she accused the governor of sexually harassing her in a series of tweets in December. According to The New Yorker, a group of current and former Cuomo staffers decided to release the personnel record of Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, after she said Cuomo had sexually harassed her “for years.” “Many saw it, and watched,” she wrote in a tweet. The report says senior aide Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi, and former secretary to the governor Steven Cohen, worked to squash Boylan’s accusations “in real time” and decided to expose the record, which included allegations that Boylan had bullied colleagues, some of whom were women of color. When Boylan’s allegations surfaced, the Cuomo administration was already facing a brewing scandal over its mishandling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic and the alleged coverup that followed. “The decision was made collectively,” a source reportedly told the magazine. “That these are facts, the reporters should see them.” Former Cuomo communications director Rich Bamberger, an intermediary who says he was not on the calls, reportedly called a number of reporters and encouraged them to reach out to the governor’s office. Azzopardi then reportedly sent Boylan’s personnel files to reporters. Stories about the complaints against Boylan appeared in the Associated Press, the New York Post, and the Albany Times Union. Cuomo aides then began contacting people who had worked under Boylan, according to reports, and also considered releasing a letter attacking Boylan’s credibility and reputation, though they decided against doing so. “My life was, you know, for a period, destroyed,” Boylan told The New Yorker. Cuomo’s acting counsel Beth Garvey defended the decision to leak the personnel record in a statement to the magazine, saying: “With certain limited exceptions, as a general matter, it is within a government entity’s discretion to share redacted employment records, including in instances when members of the media ask for such public information and when it is for the purpose of correcting inaccurate or misleading statements.” Two months after posting the allegations on Twitter, Boylan published an essay on Medium expounding upon the claims. She detailed an increasingly uncomfortable relationship she developed with the governor, in which he sought her out and set up one-on-one meetings with her. The governor ultimately kissed her during one of those meetings, she says. Since Boylan published her essay in February, at least seven other women have come forward with harassment allegations against Cuomo. Earlier this month, after a sixth accusation was brought against Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats from New York, joined most of the state’s congressional delegation in urging the third-term governor to resign. The Times Union reported then that a member of the executive chamber staff, whose name the paper withheld, said the governor “reached under her blouse and began to fondle her” last year at the Executive Mansion after she had been called in to do work, according to the report. New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, later announced that the body’s judiciary committee would open an impeachment inquiry into the governor’s conduct. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying last week that it is “reckless and dangerous” for politicians to call for his resignation before the investigations have concluded. “Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period,” Cuomo said on a call with reporters.

  • Asian Americans in Atlanta fear for their safety after spa shootings

    Yahoo News spoke to a number of members of Atlanta’s Asian American community, most of them women, who said that they are on high alert in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly rampage.

  • Charles Barkley said E.J. Liddell's online abuse is why he will never join social media

    Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell received death threats and other horrific messages on social media after their first round loss in the NCAA tournament.

  • Inside 'devastating' end to VCU's season as COVID-19 wipes team from NCAA men's tournament

    For more than 48 hours, the NCAA tournament returned to precisely what we fondly remembered. Then, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and everybody was reminded that March Madness is anything but certain.

  • A Washington sheriff walked back his claim to police that a Black newspaper carrier was stopping at houses on his street and threatened to kill him

    Sheriff Ed Troyer is facing calls for his resignation after alleging that a Black newspaper carrier whom he had followed threatened to kill him.

  • Filipino troops kill rebel commander, rescue last hostage

    Philippine troops killed an Abu Sayyaf rebel commander blamed for years of ransom kidnappings and on Sunday rescued the last of his four Indonesian captives, the military said. Marines wounded Amajan Sahidjuan in a gunbattle Saturday night and he later died from loss of blood on Kalupag Island in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi. Two other militants managed to flee and dragged along the last of four Indonesian hostages but troops finally rescued him on Sunday, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said.

  • Brazil's neighbours build 'epidemiological barrier' to guard against out of control virus

    Brazil's neighbours are moving to form an 'epidemiological blockade' to prevent the staggering surge in coronavirus cases bleeding into the rest of the continent and threatening fledgling vaccination campaigns. Uruguay said it would dispatch what remained of the small country’s vaccine stash to the cities that border Brazil, in an effort to “seal off” the country from the new strain. Colombia has also been shoring up a blockade with a vaccination campaign for anyone over 18 in the Colombian Amazonian belt that borders Brazil. It announced last week that it had administered more than 22,000 vaccines so far. “We are under threat by the epidemiological situation in Brazil,” Uruguay’s Health Minister Daniel Salinas said Argentina, Peru and Chile have also taken steps to guard against the more contagious P1 variant, that is believed to have originated in the city of Manaus, in the Brazilian Amazon.

  • Zack Snyder Revealed His Original Plan Was to Make Superman's Son the Next Batman

    In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder revealed that his long-term 'Justice League' plan was to have Superman's son become the new Batman.

  • N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

    North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and were expelled Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The North Korean flag and embassy signage were removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. “This action is a reminder that Malaysia shall never tolerate any attempt to meddle in our internal affairs and judiciary, disrespect our governance system and constantly create unnecessary tensions in defiance of the rules-based international order,” he said in a statement.

  • Attacked spas had been targeted by prostitution stings

    Two Atlanta area massage businesses where a gunman waged a deadly assault this week had been repeatedly targeted in police prostitution investigations over the years, raising questions about the mayor's earlier comments that the spas operated legally. Police records show officers went to the businesses repeatedly in the past 10 years, which appears to contradict Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' statement that officers in her city had not been to the businesses beyond a minor potential theft and that they were not “on the radar” of police. Bottoms added that she did not want to blame the victims.

  • Watch Cage Warriors fighter growl, snarl, goad opponent, then get TKO’d in 52 seconds

    Snarling Liam Gittins came out all guns blazing in his bout at Cage Warriors 122, but his opponent Brian Bouland had the perfect response.

  • Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law

    The murder case against a white man charged with shooting and killing six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses this week could become the first big test for Georgia’s new hate crimes law. Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police that the attacks Tuesday at two spas in Atlanta and another massage business near suburban Woodstock were not racially motivated and claimed to have a sex addiction. Because most of the victims were women of Asian descent, there's skepticism of that explanation and public clamoring for hate crime charges, especially among the Asian American community, which has faced rising numbers of attacks since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.