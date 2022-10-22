Hitman who killed DJ best friend’s wife sentenced to life in prison

A man who was hired to kill his best friend’s wife will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Adrian Earl Harley was sentenced this week for killing Tiffany Jackson Pugh in November 2014, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says Harley went into his best friend’s East Point home and shot the mother of two.

Pugh’s body was found in guest bedroom with gunshots to her eye and chest, police previously said. Her 2-yaer-old child was laying on top of her body crying and begging her to wake up.

Police determined that Pugh’s husband, Andre Pugh, also known as DJ Awesome at an Atlanta strip club, hired Harley to kill his wife.

Andre Pugh reportedly called 911 to say his wife had been murdered without having been inside the house to see her body, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Harley was the best man at Andre and Tiffany Pugh’s wedding and even served as a pall bearer at her funeral.

Both men were arrested in December 2014. Andre Pugh was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2018 and is currently serving his sentence at the Telfair State Prison.

