Would-be hitman speaks out in Cristal Cardenas' double homicide trial. Here's what he said.

LAS CRUCES - Hours of witness testimony Tuesday afternoon were highlighted by statements from the man who claimed the defendant hired him to carry out the kill.

The man testified during the second day of the Cristal Cardenas trial on Tuesday, March 8. The five-day trial, which began on Monday, is expected to last until Friday. Jurors in the case are considering numerous charges — including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder in 2018.

Police believe that Cardenas, 34, and her boyfriend, Luis Flores, 35, shot and killed Vennessa Rodriguez Mora, 32, and Mario Cabral, 34 on March 25, 2018, following a bitter custody dispute. Cardenas' defense attorney has said that the evidence suggests that Rodriguez Mora and Cabral were killed in a cartel hit.

Flores was indicted on similar charges as Cardenas and is scheduled for trial next month, court records show. On Tuesday, the man who says Cardenas hired him to kill the couple testified before the jury.

The would-be hitman testifies

Edward Alonzo did not mince words when he was called up to testify Tuesday afternoon. He made himself clear: Cardenas and Flores hired him to kill Rodriguez Mora and Cabral.

Alonzo testified that he knew Flores, who introduced him to Cardenas. He said that Cardenas and Flores offered him $10,000 to kill Cabral. The deal was simple — Alonzo would receive half before the hit and half after the hit was done. When the time came, however, Alonzo said that Cardenas only offered him $3,000 upfront.

So, Alonzo took the money and ran, he said. He bought drugs and partied for a few days, until he was pulled over and arrested on a federal charge of felon in possession of a gun in February 2018.

Alonzo faced a serious crime that can carry a decade-long sentence in federal prison. Even more serious was the fact that Alonzo was already on federal probation. Looking at his position, Alonzo said he wanted to cut a deal.

He would tell the FBI about the assassination plot in exchange for leniency. Federal agents then informed Cabral that his life was in danger. The same agents testified to the jury that Cabral did not seem too concerned about the situation and told them he was having custody troubles with the mother of his child.

Ultimately, the FBI agents turned the case over to the New Mexico State Police and Alonzo pled guilty to the federal charges. From the start of his cross-examination, defense attorney Todd Holmes expressed skepticism toward Alonzo's motives and narrative.

"That's quite a story," Holmes said as he started to question Alonzo. "You've told it before right?"

Holmes' questioning focused on the accuracy of Alonzo's memory — considering his history of drug-related charges. But Alonzo pushed back. He admitted that he might not be good at remembering dates, but that he clearly remembered the details involving this case.

