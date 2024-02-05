Hitting the Books: Deadline for San Isabel scholarships, D60 student artists recognized

The deadline for high school seniors to apply for San Isabel Electric scholarships is Thursday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.

Students who reside in Colorado, have a parent or guardian who's a San Isabel customer, have a GPA of at least 2.0 and are pursuing higher education in the 2024-25 academic year have the opportunity to receive a one-time $1,000 award and possibly win an additional $4,000.

Last year, San Isabel awarded a combined $39,000 in scholarships — with every eligible student who applied receiving an award. To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, visit siea.com/scholarships/.

CSU Pueblo associate dean selected for national leadership program

Juan Morales, an associate dean at Colorado State University Pueblo, is one of 15 leaders selected for this year's Aspiring Leaders Program hosted by the Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions.

The Aspiring Leaders Program consists of a two-day forum preparing individuals from educational, government, nonprofit and private sectors to become presidents of Minority Serving Institutions. The forum is followed by an 18-month presidential mentorship program.

"I am honored to be selected for the Aspiring Leaders program. This will be a transformative journey that fuels my dedication to growth and lifelong commitment to learning,” Morales said in a CSU Pueblo news release.

Pueblo D60 student artists recognized by superintendent

Three Pueblo School District 60 students were recognized by Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso and the district's board of education for their artwork on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Belmont Elementary School fifth grader Hayden Leveque, Pueblo Academy of Arts eighth grader Jazmine Miller and Centennial High School senior Julia Powell were recognized for having their artwork displayed at the Colorado Association of School Boards convention in December.

Miller's piece received a blue ribbon and a $1,500 check for her school's art department at the convention, according to the Pueblo D60 Facebook page.

