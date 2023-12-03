Hitting the books: New Pueblo D60 board to be sworn in Dec. 5

Brian Cisneros, Dennis Maes, Susan Pannunzio and Bill Thiebaut will be sworn in to replace four outgoing Pueblo School District 60 Board of Education members on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The ceremony will be held 4 p.m. at the Pueblo D60 Administrative Services Center's Arapahoe Room, 315 W. 11th Street. The four elected board members will be replacing Barb Clementi, Tommy Farrell, Anthony Perko and Sol Sandoval.

Members of the public may view the live meeting online at vimeo.com/event/3923921.

Jennifer Sherman named new PCC vice president of academic support

Jennifer Sherman, formerly dean of the business and advanced technology division, is Pueblo Community College's new vice president of academic support.

The position was vacated in September, when former Vice President of Academic Support Quincy Rose-Sewell left PCC. Sherman has been with PCC since 1995. She had previous experience with PCC as a marketing specialist, faculty member, and department chair before becoming a dean.

"I am confident that (Sherman) will bring collaboration and creative problem solving, will work to develop genuine and trusted relationships across the entire college, and will bring much-needed stability to our institution as the college prepares to welcome its next president," PCC President Patty Erjavec said.

Pueblo D60 to celebrate 'Hour of Code' on Dec. 4

South High School graduate and Google Cloud Lead Christian Michael will return to Pueblo on Monday, Dec. 4, to celebrate the International Hour of Code and Computer Science Education Week in Pueblo D60.

Celebrations will take place in the ballroom at Colorado State University Pueblo. Participants from Centennial and South High schools will attend the celebration from 10 a.m. to noon. Students from Central and East high schools will follow from 12:20 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Festivities will include a panel discussion featuring Michael and Google volunteers, along with Computer Information Systems and cybersecurity program showcases by CSU Pueblo faculty members Roberto Mejias and Margaret Massey, according to a Pueblo D60 news release.

