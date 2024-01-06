Hitting the Books: Pueblo D70 hosts free reading event, CSU Pueblo CyberWolves triumph

Pueblo County School District 70 is welcoming families across the district to attend a free Motheread/Fatheread Colorado event at Sierra Vista Elementary School, 500 S. Spaulding Ave., on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Motheread/Fatheread Colorado sessions are designed to help families bolster academic success through literacy. Parents will be able to practice reading to their children and meet other parents at the event, according to a post on the Pueblo D70 Facebook page.

Refreshments will be provided during the Jan. 9 session from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. Activities will follow the refreshment period.

Additional Motheread/Fatheread Colorado events for Pueblo D70 families are planned though the months of January and February at Sierra Vista Elementary, Prairie Winds Elementary and Liberty Point Elementary schools.

More information can be found by contacting Kelly Gonzalez at kgonzalez@district70.org. To learn more about Motheread/Fatheread Colorado, visit coloradohumanities.org/programs/mothereadfatheread-colorado.

CSU Pueblo CyberWolves team wins top spot at regional competition

Colorado State University Pueblo's CyberWolves Red Team placed first at the fourth annual Mountain West Cyber Challenge on Dec. 2

The CyberWolves Red Team achieved the highest score of 35 teams competing in a seven-hour round of "Capture the Flag" — an exercise that requires participants to locate hidden text strings. The team scored 1,850 points, while the competition's second place finisher scored 1,150 points, according to a CSU Pueblo news release.

In addition to dominating their regional competition, the CyberWolves have been historically competitive on the national stage. They placed third in overall National Cyber Power Rankings during the Fall of 2018, according to Cyber Skyline.com.

The CyberWolves received the 12th highest overall national ranking in fall 2023.

CSU Pueblo choir to perform at Broadmoor during Jan. 26 convention

The CSU Pueblo choir is heading to the Broadmoor on Friday, Jan. 26, after being selected to perform at the 80th annual Colorado Music Educators Association Convention.

CSU Pueblo will be performing "American Credo," a composition by CSU Pueblo professor David Volk, in Broadmoor Hall B at 4:30 p.m. The composition takes inspiration from the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision and "Borderlines" composed by Mari Esabel Valverde.

“These selections underscore the university's commitment to diversity and inclusivity and highlight the rich tapestry of voices of the Pueblo community,” said Jennifer Bruton, CSU Pueblo's Director of Choral Activities, in a news release.

PCC to host enrollment night for new students on Jan. 9

An enrollment night for those interested in attending Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave., will be held on Jan. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Attendees will receive assistance with applying for college, financial aid and selecting classes. The enrollment night will be at the PCC campus' Student Center, room 251. More information about Pueblo Community College can be found online at pueblocc.edu.

