Hitting ‘breaking point,’ band cancels major, sold-out Boise concert day before show

Talk about a surprise.

Alternative-rock group Rainbow Kitten Surprise, scheduled to perform Friday at Outlaw Field in Boise, has canceled the concert — and all of its remaining July and August dates.

The challenges of being on tour have become too much, singer Ela Melo explained in an online post Thursday.

“After being off the last couple of years due to the pandemic, we were excited to hit the ground running with touring,” Melo wrote. “As amazing as it has been singing and dancing with you every night, the toll of life on the road has finally reached its breaking point. I have decided it is in my and our best interest to take this time to regroup and focus on my mental health. Thank you for all of your concern and understanding. The band and I love you all so much.”

The planned outdoor show at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s 4,000-capacity venue sold out in March. Houndmouth was slated to be the opening act.

On social media, Rainbow Kitten Surprise — RKS for short — told fans to “expect an automatic refund soon from your ticketing company.” The band’s social media accounts did not allow comments after the post.

Indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise performed for a sold-out crowd at the Knitting Factory when it last visited Boise in 2018.

Founded in 2013 in North Carolina, Rainbow Kitten Surprise has exploded in popularity in recent years.

Earlier in the week, the group headlined sold-out shows Monday and Tuesday at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Before the Thursday morning announcement, RKS had been scheduled to perform that evening in Salt Lake City.

The unexpected post wasn’t the first time this year that the group shared significant news with fans on social media. In March, Melo revealed that she is transgender.