Hitting Donald Trump, taking on culture wars: What to expect from Nikki Haley in Iowa debate

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will face off against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday in a primary debate just days before the Iowa Caucuses, as the pair battle for the runner-up spot behind former President Donald Trump.

The debate marks the final opportunity for the candidates to differentiate themselves onstage before the first Americans vote in the 2024 presidential election. And the one-on-one match provides a unique opportunity for each White House hopeful to build momentum heading into the caucuses.

Haley’s past debate performances, in particular, have been credited with propelling her rise in the GOP race. And DeSantis, who was once thought to be Republicans' likely alternative to Trump, may now be at risk of being overshadowed by Haley in a state where he has staked much of his campaign.

The two governors are currently neck-and-neck in the Hawkeye State, with Haley leading DeSantis by just one percentage point in a Morning Consult survey conducted between Dec. 1 and Jan. 7.

For Haley, the debate will likely center around an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mindset, Matthew Bartlett, a GOP strategist not affiliated with a campaign, told USA TODAY.

“We're now past the holiday season and into the voting season, and it's really important to remember that much of the voting population is still getting to know Nikki Haley,” Bartlett, who served in the Trump administration but resigned after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, said.

“She needs to continue to talk about who she is as a person, her record as a governor, her record from the United Nations, and more importantly, her vision for the country,” he added.

Here are five major approaches Haley could lean on Wednesday night as she seeks to hit out at DeSantis and gain ground on Trump.

Hitting opponents with her best shots

The former president isn't participating in the debate, but that doesn’t mean his name won’t come up Wednesday. Both Haley and DeSantis are likely to take jabs at the ex-president in an effort to knock the frontrunner down a few pegs in the eyes of voters.

And Haley has already started taking the gloves off ahead of the debate. When CNN released the names of candidates who qualified for the event, the former U.N. ambassador posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “it's time for Donald Trump to show up. As the debate stage continues to shrink, it's getting harder for Donald Trump to hide.”

On the campaign trail, Haley has also turned up the heat against Trump in recent weeks, telling voters that “rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him.”

"We can't have a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won't survive it,” she often says in front of packed auditorium crowds, while avoiding attacking any of his popular policies.

Trump has also ramped up his criticism of Haley, attacking her proposals on everything from border security to taxes. Haley has dismissed the attacks as lies while framing Trump’s increased attention as a sign her campaign is a threat.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the fourth Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Dec. 6, 2023. The two will be the only candidates ate the fifth GOP debate on Jan. 10, 2024

In terms of potential dustups with her competitor on stage, Bartlett offered a word of caution to the Florida governor.

“She does not start any trouble, but she sure doesn't take it,” he said, noting that Haley “lit up Vivek Ramaswamy like a pinball machine in several previous debate performances.”

For example, when Haley and Ramaswamy argued over the social media app TikTok during a debate last year, she turned to the Ohio entrepreneur and told him "Honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say."

Touting her electability

Haley in recent weeks has pushed a key message to convince GOP voters that she’d be the best Republican presidential nominee: Electability.

In stump speeches across Iowa and New Hampshire, she has highlighted general election polling showing her handily beating President Joe Biden as a sign she’s best fit to become the party’s standard bearer.

“Ron doesn’t beat Biden. Trump head-to-head — on a good day he might be up by 2,” she said of her competitors' general election polling numbers during a CNN town hall. “I defeat Biden by 17 points. That makes it bigger than the presidency. That’s governorships. That’s House. That’s Senate.”

Haley also often quips on the campaign trail that: “We can’t afford a President Kamala Harris.”

As she attempts to differentiate herself from her Republican rivals Wednesday night, the former South Carolina governor may once again try to center the conversation around defeating Democrats.

Backtracking on Civil War comments

Haley’s recent controversial comments about the cause of the Civil War have haunted her campaign for weeks, and she’ll likely need to address them again during the debate.

The former governor drew backlash in late December after she was asked about the causes of the Civil War and failed to cite slavery.

Her attempts to rectify the remarks, including a comment during a CNN town hall that she “had Black friends growing up,” have drawn further rebuke.

Her responses have often focused on personal experiences with racism as an Indian American growing up in the South and her approach to addressing racism in the U.S. If the topic is brought up during the debate, she’ll likely discuss her removal of the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse following a 2015 mass shooting of Black churchgoers in Charleston, like she recently did during a Des Moines Register/NBC interview.

A brush with culture war topics

Haley has walked a fine line when discussing topics related to modern GOP culture wars as she seeks to appeal to conservative evangelical voters in Iowa and more libertarian and independent voters in New Hampshire.

On the issue of abortion, Haley has pledged to support any federal restrictions or bans that can pass Congress with the support of 60 or more senators. She hasn’t ruled out a 15-week ban on abortion but warned it would be difficult to get bipartisan support for such a measure.

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley shakes off the cold as she arrives for a campaign stop at the Nevada Fairgrounds community building on December 18, 2023 in Nevada, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024.

Haley’s opponents have accused her of flip-flopping on the debate because of her approach that leans more logistical than ideological. On Wednesday, she will likely stick to her guns on the debate stage and reiterate her position to Iowa voters and national listeners.

When it comes to topics such as LGBTQ rights, Haley is likely to take a more conservative stance during the debate. During her stump speech, the former governor often discusses the topic through the lens of transgender athletes.

“We have to raise strong girls, strong girls become strong women. Strong women become strong leaders,” she tells audiences, often to resounding cheers, before criticizing transgender female athletes. "We’ve got to cut that out.”

Emphasizing her foreign policy chops

Haley has stood out most clearly from her competitors in past debates when discussing foreign policy, a topic that gives her an opportunity to tout her tenure at the U.N.

Unlike Trump and DeSantis, Haley has outspokenly supported sending Ukraine U.S. weapons to help in its fight against Russia.

"The American president needs to have moral clarity,” she has often said about her approach to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts. “They need to know the difference between right and wrong. They need to know the difference between good and evil.”

DeSantis, however, has previously said aiding Ukraine is not a “vital” interest for the country, a stark clash with Haley's policy priorities.

It’s a point of difference she has leaned into on the campaign trail, and one she’s likely to highlight again on Wednesday night.

Former UN ambassador and 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley signs for supporters at a town hall campaign event at Hilton Garden Inn in Lebanon, New Hampshire on December 28, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Nikki Haley hit Donald Trump, take on culture wars in GOP debate?