'This is hitting our family hard': Topeka mom charged in girl's killing always carried gun

Mariann Belair carried a handgun, says her neighbor, Angi Mapes.

"She had that gun with her at all times," Mapes told The Capital-Journal on Monday.

She told how sorry she felt about Saturday's gunshot death of Belair's daughter, 4-year-old Lawrencia Perez-Belair.

Topeka neighbors watched firefighters carry out child

For the past 18 months, Mapes said, she and her family had watched as Lawrencia and two younger children, a boy and a girl, grew up while living across the street from them in northeast Topeka's Oakland community.

Then, while Mapes was at work about noon Saturday, Lawrencia was shot to death at her home at 435 N.E. Grattan Ave.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"My family watched the firefighters carry out the child," Mapes wrote Sunday on the "Justice for Zoey Felix" Facebook page. "Colorless and lifeless."

Neighborhood has unanswered questions about killing

The death left Mapes with many unanswered questions about why Lawrencia died and Mariann Belair, 24, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder in the commission of a felony and aggravated child endangerment involving a reckless situation. Formal charges hadn't been filed Monday.

Belair lived with Lawrencia, who was her daughter, and two younger children, a boy and a girl, Mapes said. A man spent time at the house but didn't appear to live there, she said.

Mapes recalled having seen Belair and the children happily playing in front of their house.

But she said she also often saw the children outdoors many times without adult supervision.

Meanwhile, Mapes said, the "crowd that she (Belair) ran with was not the best."

She recalled seeing considerable conflict between those people.

'This is hitting our family very hard'

Mapes is a member of the "Justice for Zoey Felix" Facebook group, which seeks to ensure justice is carried out in the case in which 5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and killed Oct. 2 in southeast Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said he filed charges against Mickel Cherry, 25, that include capital murder, which could bring the death penalty.

Mapes said those in her household have been keeping up with the string of violent deaths of children Topeka has seen since beginning of this month, with Zoey's being the first and Lawrencia's the most recent.

"This is hitting our family very hard," she said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Neighbor tells about Topekan charged in death of 4-year-old daughter