Hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Here's where cold weather, snow are in forecast.

Millions of Americans are hitting the road and boarding flights over the Thanksgiving holiday, and — unlike earlier this week — the weather is set to mostly cooperate.

The worst is over from a storm that brought bad weather to the central and eastern United States early this week, with the exception of portions of the Northeast. There, AccuWeather says bad weather may continue into Wednesday afternoon.

Early travelers in New England especially could see weather impacts, according to AccuWeather. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected in parts of northern Maine and "blustery" conditions could deepen in the Northeast, the National Weather Service said.

And travelers in the West should keep an eye on a winter storm around the Rockies, the National Weather service warns.

But relatively clear conditions in wide swaths of the nation are welcome, given that more than 55 million people will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the American Automobile Association. That's a bump of more than 2% over last year, making it the third-highest amount of travel over Thanksgiving since 2000. Most of those travelers will be driving, AAA says.

"By Thanksgiving morning, the low pressure system will largely move off the East Coast, bringing clearing skies just in time for Thanksgiving festivities," the weather service said.

Americans across much of the country might notice a nip in the air on the holiday, as forecasters are predicting temperatures below average. In the Central and Southern Plains, temperatures could be up to 10 to 20 degrees colder than usual, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Elsewhere, the holiday will bring moderate to heavy snow Thursday and Friday, the weather service said. Much of Colorado and Utah are expected to see accumulating snow Thanksgiving evening and into the next morning, while parts of Wyoming could see a foot of snow by Friday evening.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will weather impact Thanksgiving travel? Where snow is forecast.