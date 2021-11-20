Hitting the slopes before you can walk

NextShark

National Public Radio (NPR) sparked controversy for appearing to downplay Michelle Wu’s historic win as Boston’s first elected female and Asian American mayor. The article: A story published by the media platform drew backlash for its lede, which referred to Wu’s victory as a “letdown” after she defeated three Black candidates running against her, reported the New York Post. Originally posted as “Cheers and some letdown as 1st elected woman and person of color becomes Boston Mayor,” the article’s headline was eventually changed to “Why Boston will need to wait longer for its 1st elected Black mayor.”