HIV+ Actor Danny Pintauro Slams Candace Cameron Bure Over 'Horrifying' Interview

Pintauro Bure

Danny Pintauro, an HIV-positive actor best known for his roles on TV's Who’s the Boss and the film Cujo, sat down for a chat on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, where the actor discussed an interview he did on The View eight years ago.

During that interview, Pintauro had come on the show to discuss his HIV-positive diagnosis. As he did, then-View co-host Cameron Bure accused him of a lifestyle including “heightened sex” and asked if he claimed any “responsibility” for his promiscuity.

On the podcast, when Yontef asked Pintauro about Cameron Bure’s recent comments about “traditional marriage,” he turned the conversation to how he was treated on The View. When Yontef admitted he hadn’t seen it, Pintauro responded, “You need to go watch it. You will walk away from it feeling very, uh, angry.”

Pintauro described how, in the interview, Cameron Bure came down on him and his current husband for having unprotected sex.

“It was horrifying,” he said. “It was one of the lowest moments in the journey I had after coming out [as HIV-positive] to Oprah. So it’s not surprising to me that she’s taking this stance with Christmas movies that she’s going to be involved in, but it’s very disappointing.”

Pintauro also reflects on the idea that Cameron Bure must have “tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least in her past. How she got to this place is just a little concerning to me, and it’s almost like she went backwards in a way.”

He wrapped the thought by saying, “I think she could be an incredible ally if she would just break away from — I guess it’s religious based, right? If she could open herself up again, she would be a great ally, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon.”

Watch the interview from The View below: