Hive with thousands of ‘aggressive’ bees destroyed after attack, Texas agency says

A man was attacked by bees in Texas, prompting firefighters to destroy their “very large hive,” according to a volunteer agency.

Now the “particularly aggressive” bees are swarming the area, according to a Facebook post from the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department. Authorities say the hive had been home to thousands of bees.

Volunteer firefighters say they were called to the scene early Monday, May 9.

Video shows a first responder using a fire hose to spray water at a shed where the hive was found. Another video shows a firefighter working to expose the bee hive shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The department urged people in the surrounding streets to “exercise in extreme caution” for several hours, and Snyder High School students were asked to take a specific route during their lunch break.

Officials did not provide an updated condition for the man or say what kind of bees were involved in the swarm. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

“If you have bees on your property, please call a bee keeper or exterminator,” the department shared on Facebook. “Many people are allergic to bee stings and even one can be fatal. We urge you to take action if you are aware of swarms or hives on your property.”

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department is a nonprofit organization made up about 35 men and women, according to its website. Most volunteers are certified firefighters.

Snyder is about 230 miles east of Fort Worth.

