At HK$1.11, Is It Time To Put Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (HKG:818) On Your Watch List?

Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (HKG:818), which is in the it business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Hi Sun Technology (China)’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Hi Sun Technology (China) worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hi Sun Technology (China) today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is HK$1.33, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Hi Sun Technology (China)’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Hi Sun Technology (China) look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Hi Sun Technology (China)’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 818’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 818, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Hi Sun Technology (China). You can find everything you need to know about Hi Sun Technology (China) in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Hi Sun Technology (China), you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

