At HK$1.31, Is Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (HKG:816) Worth Looking At Closely?

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (HKG:816), which is in the renewable energy business, and is based in China, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Huadian Fuxin Energy’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Huadian Fuxin Energy still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Huadian Fuxin Energy’s ratio of 5.32x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.73x, which means if you buy Huadian Fuxin Energy today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Huadian Fuxin Energy should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like Huadian Fuxin Energy’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Huadian Fuxin Energy?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Huadian Fuxin Energy’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 64%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 816’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 816? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 816, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 816, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

