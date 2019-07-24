At HK$2.37, Is HC Group Inc. (HKG:2280) Worth Looking At Closely?

HC Group Inc. (HKG:2280), which is in the trade distributors business, and is based in China, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$4.29 and falling to the lows of HK$2.23. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether HC Group's current trading price of HK$2.37 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at HC Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for HC Group

Is HC Group still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.48x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.65x, which means if you buy HC Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that HC Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, it seems like HC Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of HC Group look like?

SEHK:2280 Past and Future Earnings, July 24th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenue expected to more than double in the next few years, the future appears to be extremely bright for HC Group. If expenses can also be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 2280’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 2280? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 2280, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 2280, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on HC Group. You can find everything you need to know about HC Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in HC Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.