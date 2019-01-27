At HK$20.95, Is It Time To Put China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (HKG:966) On Your Watch List?

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (HKG:966), which is in the insurance business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$27.95 and falling to the lows of HK$19.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether China Taiping Insurance Holdings’s current trading price of HK$20.95 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at China Taiping Insurance Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is China Taiping Insurance Holdings still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy China Taiping Insurance Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth HK$24.22, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because China Taiping Insurance Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will China Taiping Insurance Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. China Taiping Insurance Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 58%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 966’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 966, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China Taiping Insurance Holdings.

