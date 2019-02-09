At HK$26.55, Is It Time To Put China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (HKG:586) On Your Watch List?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (HKG:586), which is in the machinery business, and is based in China, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on China Conch Venture Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is China Conch Venture Holdings worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.17x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.07x, which means if you buy China Conch Venture Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe China Conch Venture Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since China Conch Venture Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of China Conch Venture Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. China Conch Venture Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 62%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 586’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 586? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 586, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 586, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China Conch Venture Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about China Conch Venture Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in China Conch Venture Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

