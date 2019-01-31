At HK$27.50, Is Kingboard Holdings Limited (HKG:148) Worth Looking At Closely?

Kingboard Holdings Limited (HKG:148), which is in the electronic business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. As a HK$29b market-cap stock, it seems odd Kingboard Holdings is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Kingboard Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What’s the opportunity in Kingboard Holdings?

Good news, investors! Kingboard Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$36.34, but it is currently trading at HK$27.50 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Kingboard Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Kingboard Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Kingboard Holdings, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although 148 is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to 148, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 148 for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Kingboard Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Kingboard Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Kingboard Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

