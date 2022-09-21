HK man arrested after paying tribute to queen
Hong Kong police said they arrested a man who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II near the city's British Consulate for alleged sedition. (Sept. 21)
A man who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II near the British Consulate in Hong Kong was arrested for alleged sedition. Elizabeth was sovereign in the city when it was a British colony before its handover to Chinese rule in 1997. Local media reports said the detained man had stood outside the consulate playing songs on a harmonica including “Glory to Hong Kong," the anthem of pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019.
HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) -In Hong Kong, hundreds kept up with Queen Elizabeth's funeral https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-world-prepare-say-last-farewell-queen-elizabeth-2022-09-18/ on their phones as they queued for hours to pay their tributes. In Sydney, Australia, customers packed into pubs to watch the ceremony on screens. And in Paris, France, bar owner Thibaud Dupont showed off his new tattoo of the monarch on his forearm.
