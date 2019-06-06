HK privacy regulator criticizes Cathay Pacific over 2018 data breach

(Reuters) - Hong Kong's privacy commissioner for personal data, said in a report published on Thursday, that Cathay Pacific had not followed data protection principles in relation to the security of passengers' personal data.

Last October, the airline said data of about 9.4 million of its passengers had been accessed without authorization, adding that it had discovered suspicious activity on its network in March 2018 and that investigations in early May last year had confirmed that certain personal data had been accessed.

Cathay said in a statement on Thursday that it was assessing the commissioner's report.











