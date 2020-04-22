HKBN Announces Interim Results for the 6 Months Ended 29 February 2020

Acquisition of WTT & JOS Driving Transformative Growth of Enterprise Business

HONG KONG, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Ltd. ("HKBN" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1310) today announced solid growth in its financial and business performance for the six months ended 29 February 2020 ("1H2020"). Through a sequence of five strategic mergers and acquisitions over the last few years, culminating most recently with the acquisition of JOS completed in December 2019, HKBN has further bolstered its capabilities as an integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. The most recent JOS acquisition has greatly extended HKBN's customer reach, broadened the scope of its service offerings and enhanced its market competitiveness in the enterprise space.

Key highlights from the interim period include:

Revenue, EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow ("AFF") continued to grow year-on-year 101%, 77% and 47%, respectively, to HK$4,457 million , HK$1,283 million and HK$440 million . The substantial year-on-year increase was mainly contributed by:

, and . The substantial year-on-year increase was mainly contributed by: Enterprise revenue increased by 190% year-on-year to HK$2,276 million after consolidating six months and two and a half months of operating results of WTT Group and JOS Group, respectively, in 1H2020. Total number of enterprise customers increased year-on-year to 104,000 while enterprise ARPU increased from HK$1,508 to HK$2,775 .

after consolidating six months and two and a half months of operating results of WTT Group and JOS Group, respectively, in 1H2020. Total number of enterprise customers increased year-on-year to 104,000 while enterprise ARPU increased from to . Residential revenue grew by 2% year-on-year to HK$1,252 million from the successful execution of a quad-play strategy. This enabled the Company to increase its historical full base residential ARPU by 3% year-on-year, from HK$184 /month in 1H2019 to HK$190 /month in 1H2020, while the monthly churn rate remained low.

from the successful execution of a quad-play strategy. This enabled the Company to increase its historical full base residential ARPU by 3% year-on-year, from /month in 1H2019 to /month in 1H2020, while the monthly churn rate remained low. The Board of Directors has recommended the payment of an interim dividend of 37 HK cents (1H2019: 34 HK cents per share), resulting in a 9% year-on-year growth.

935 Co-Owners = Unprecedented Management Alignment

"In crisis there is opportunity. Our Co-Ownership culture is our most distinct and important LUCA (Legal Unfair Competitive Advantage). Our Talent force of 5,861, including those from JOS and WTT, is now led by 935 Co-Owners who have invested their family savings in HKBN. Most impressively, the Co-Ownership take-up for our top 73 executives is 100%, which demonstrates incredible alignment of interest amongst our leadership team,'' said Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman William Yeung, and Co-Owner and Group CEO NiQ Lai.

HKBN Co-Ownership Take-up Amongst Talents:

Seniority Total Invited for

Co-Ownership Co-Ownership Take-up Co-Ownership Take-up Rate CXO Management Committee,

Directors and Associate Directors 73 73 100% Managers 405 300 74% Supervisors 1,124 562 50% Total eligible for Co-Ownership 1,602 935 58% Note: As of 31 March 2020

For more details of HKBN's results in 1H2020, please refer to the announcement:

https://reg.hkbn.net/WwwCMS/upload/pdf/en/e_InterimResultsAnnouncement_FY20.pdf

Appendix: Shareholder Letter

At the interim results presentation, William Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman (left), Samuel Hui, Co-Owner and Chief Transformation Officer (middle) and NiQ Lai, Co-Owner and Group CEO (right), provided an in-depth look at HKBN’s transformative growth performance and its focus to deliver accelerated transformations for customers. More

HKBN Logo More

About HKBN Ltd.

HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310, together with its subsidiaries, "HKBN" or the "Group") is an investment holding company. HKBN, headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning Asia across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. Through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS, the Group offers comprehensive one-stop information and communications technology ("ICT") services that include broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, integrated cloud solutions, information security, mobile, voice communications, digital solutions, IoT, big data, enterprise applications, data centre facilities, business continuity services, system integration and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a Core Purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by around 930 of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or invest a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the Beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group.