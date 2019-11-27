HKBN Joins Hands with The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation to Empower Persons with Disabilities and Chronic Illness to Stay Connected with Discounted Broadband Service at HK$28/mth

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") announces its collaboration with The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation to offer discounted home broadband service plans for eligible persons with disabilities and chronic patients enduring financial difficulties. This offer enables them to stay in touch with the world through the convenience of the Internet at less than a dollar per day. This big-hearted collaboration furthers HKBN's efforts to "Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live" as it empowers people with disabilities or chronic illness with the technology and service needed for a more inclusive society.

By teaming up with The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, HKBN is making the Internet much more affordable, and by extension, information and communication easily accessible for people with disabilities and chronic illness. More

As a socially responsible business, HKBN is committed to bringing exceptional services at highly affordable prices to different community groups in need. Through this collaboration with The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, eligible persons can enjoy 100Mbps home broadband service at a special rate of just HK$28/month, or 100Mbps home broadband service with myTV Super (Alpha Pack) at just HK$38/month. By enabling access to all kinds of information and entertainment, beneficiaries of this offer will be able to stay engaged with the greater community and build their social networks - this accessibility will enhance their quality of life and digital skills. This offer is on a 24-month contract basis and includes free installation and a free one-time relocation service. To register, applicants can submit their applications to The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation for assessment. Once the application is approved, The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation will provide an online registration code for eligible applicants to reserve a timeslot for service installation. For additional assistance, staff from The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation can help with installation booking arrangements.

Dr. Pamela Leung, CEO of the Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, said, "Despite that people with disabilities and chronic illness must face the challenge of their own physical limitations, they all deserve and desire to stay in touch with society at large. However, a lack of resources in the community has hampered progress in this area. These all-new discounted broadband plans provided by HKBN will definitely make connecting to the Internet a whole lot more affordable for people with disabilities enduring financial difficulty."