HKBN Joins Hands with The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation to Empower Persons with Disabilities and Chronic Illness to Stay Connected with Discounted Broadband Service at HK$28/mth

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") announces its collaboration with The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation to offer discounted home broadband service plans for eligible persons with disabilities and chronic patients enduring financial difficulties. This offer enables them to stay in touch with the world through the convenience of the Internet at less than a dollar per day. This big-hearted collaboration furthers HKBN's efforts to "Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live" as it empowers people with disabilities or chronic illness with the technology and service needed for a more inclusive society.
As a socially responsible business, HKBN is committed to bringing exceptional services at highly affordable prices to different community groups in need. Through this collaboration with The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, eligible persons can enjoy 100Mbps home broadband service at a special rate of just HK$28/month, or 100Mbps home broadband service with myTV Super (Alpha Pack) at just HK$38/month. By enabling access to all kinds of information and entertainment, beneficiaries of this offer will be able to stay engaged with the greater community and build their social networks - this accessibility will enhance their quality of life and digital skills. This offer is on a 24-month contract basis and includes free installation and a free one-time relocation service. To register, applicants can submit their applications to The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation for assessment. Once the application is approved, The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation will provide an online registration code for eligible applicants to reserve a timeslot for service installation. For additional assistance, staff from The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation can help with installation booking arrangements.
Dr. Pamela Leung, CEO of the Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, said, "Despite that people with disabilities and chronic illness must face the challenge of their own physical limitations, they all deserve and desire to stay in touch with society at large. However, a lack of resources in the community has hampered progress in this area. These all-new discounted broadband plans provided by HKBN will definitely make connecting to the Internet a whole lot more affordable for people with disabilities enduring financial difficulty."
Bonnie Chan, HKBN Co-Owner and Senior Manager -- Corporate Social Investment, said, "With our expertise in information and communications technology solutions, we're striving to bridge the digital divide amongst communities. To achieve this goal, we teamed up with The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation to connect people with disabilities as well as chronic illness with its extensive network. Whilst the tariffs being charged by this concession scheme only covers part of the costs, our primary goal is to make the digital world more accessible for people in need at a very low price."
Technology plays a vital role in everyday life. HKBN leverages its corporate strengths in technology and Talent expertise to provide various "Technology for Good" programmes aimed at local communities. For example, through its award-winning "PC Doctors" programme, HKBN's team has helped diagnose and fix computers free of charge for underprivileged families, as well as serve as instructors in a series of IT classes. In addition, HKBN has also collaborated with Junior Achievement Hong Kong to launch "Net's Be Wise", an initiative designed to enhance the digital well-being of 2,600 primary school students aged 8-12.
To learn more about this broadband service concession scheme and application details, please contact The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation at 2534 3399 or 2549 7744.
About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited
Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is a subsidiary of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or "The Group"), a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider in Hong Kong, offering a comprehensive range of premier ICT services to both the enterprise and residential markets, including broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, mobile, voice communications, integrated cloud solutions, data centre facilities, business continuity, information security, system integration and OTT entertainment. HKBN's extensive fibre networks cover 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,200 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. HKBN embraces "Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live" as its core purpose, and it takes great pride in developing its Talents into a competitive advantage. The Group is managed by Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have invested their own savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.
About The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation
Established in 1959, the Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation has been a pioneer in driving the development of rehabilitation. The Society provides services for persons in need, ranging from accessible transport and travel to rehabilitation and long-term care. It also champions the empowerment of persons with disabilities and health challenges and promotes self-help and mutual support which allows them to restore their potential and participate in the community, living a special fulfilling life. The Society has over 30 service units in Hong Kong and the Mainland with annual attendance exceeding 1.55 million. For more information about The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, please visit www.rehabsociety.org.hk.
