HKEX CEO Sees Giants Like Alibaba Moving to Primary H.K. Listing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kiuyan Wong and John Cheng
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nicolas Aguzin
    Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is likely to see more dual-traded companies shift toward primary listings in the financial hub as they seek inclusion in trading links with mainland China, according to the city’s exchange chief.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a wide-ranging interview that also covered topics including Hong Kong’s quarantine policy and China’s support for the city’s global role, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said more companies with secondary shares in Hong Kong are considering primary listings while others may be forced to do so by market rules as more of their trading volume migrates to the city. The most prominent dual-listed company currently excluded from the Stock Connect with China is e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

“What we’ve seen for example in Alibaba and in a few others, is that over time, a lot of the trading is coming to our part of the world,” Aguzin said. “When it’s over 55% trading in our market, at that point they don’t have an option. But they can decide to do it anytime.”

Aguzin didn’t indicate whether Alibaba has held talks with HKEX about a potential primary listing. Alibaba didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The prospect of Stock Connect inclusion for companies like Alibaba has been subject of intense speculation among traders in Hong Kong, which currently excludes companies with both secondary listings and weighted voting rights from its mainland trading links.

While some market participants had hoped the exchange would relax the rules that bar such companies, a primary listing is emerging as an alternative path. Bilibili Inc. last week won shareholder approval to convert its secondary Hong Kong listing status to dual-primary while Zai Lab Ltd. completed the procedure in June.

Unlike companies with a primary listing in Hong Kong, firms with a secondary listing in the city are exempted from certain listing rules and don’t have to disclose things such as financial guarantees provided to affiliates and stock pledges made by the controlling shareholder.

Under current rules, a company will be required to convert its listing status to primary if 55% or more of the trading volume takes place on the Hong Kong bourse over the past fiscal year. Still, most secondary-listed firms, including Alibaba, are far from reaching that threshold, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“I am seeing quite a clear trend that homecoming issuers are gravitating towards a dual primary listing as opposed to a secondary,” said HKEX Head of Listing Bonnie Chan during the interview. Companies seeking to convert can also discuss with HKEX on continuing exemption for some time to help with smooth transition, she said.

Aguzin also expressed confidence that more connectivity with the mainland will boost trading volume and lift the exchange’s prospects. HKEX shares have lost 18% since he took over in May 2021.

Here are some of the other topics Aguzin discussed. His comments have been lightly edited and condensed.

Hong Kong’s role:

From the overall China point of view, having the possibility of having a place that can be international and competitive, it’s very important and a great advantage. That’s why my view is that, is this going to be another city of mainland? Why? Who benefit from that? The logical conclusion is that there is a lot of value in being the most international city of China, the most Chinese city outside of the mainland.

There’s not a change in terms of making sure that this is an international financial center. That’s very high on the agenda. I feel very encouraged by being able to operate this as an international exchange. I don’t feel any constraints from any side.

Quarantine policy:

My expectation is as we start coming out of this situation, the amount of quarantine will probably be condensed. Hopefully very soon we will have no quarantine. I look forward to the day that we can travel back and forth. I used to travel for one day just to New York and come back. Now it’s unthinkable.

Learning from crypto:

Whenever you do a transaction, it takes 48 hours to settle, and it’s touched by on average 10 to 12 people. There are so many people getting a little cut of everything. You look at some of the crypto exchanges -- I don’t want to be a crypto exchange right now. But there are things to learn from everyone: the ease of use, how you can trade 24 hours a day, peer-to-peer without intermediary, automatic settlement at anytime, a really efficient way of operating.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan's Top Ideas List: Which Stocks Have Joined?

    JPMorgan analysts have put out their monthly list of top-idea stocks. JPMorgan added two names to the list from June and subtracted two. "Cintas is a best-in-class operator that is winning share in the growing uniform services market," JPMorgan analyst Andrew Steinerman wrote in a commentary.

  • Alibaba: Margins Might Surprise to the Upside in June Quarter, Says J.P. Morgan

    With the year’s first half done and dusted, companies will now begin dialing in the latest quarter’s financial statements. Next month, Alibaba (BABA) will deliver its earnings report for first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (June quarter). In recent times, the slowing demand amongst consumers, rising competition and the uncertain macro picture have all impacted Alibaba’s top-line. In fact, 4QF22 amounted to the slowest quarterly revenue growth since the Chinese ecommerce behemoth became a public en

  • Binance Resumes Local Currency Deposits with Brazilian Payment System Pix

    Withdrawals should be resumed “shortly,” said the company, which had suspended that feature on June 17.

  • China’s Roads Are Bustling Again, But Covid Concerns Still Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s demand for gasoline and diesel is nearing a return to pre-virus levels as the nation cautiously emerges from strict virus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police Custod

  • Shanghai Data Breach Exposes Dangers of China’s Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Claims of the largest cyberattack in Chinese history have sparked an open debate about the extent to which Beijing hoovers up personal data and uses private firms to safeguard that trove, a discussion that could have ramifications for the broader technology industry in China.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 Bi

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Alibaba (BABA) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Families of 11 Filipino WWII vets receive Congressional Gold Medal after 76-year wait for recognition

    The names of 11 Filipino World War II veterans were read and recognized at a ceremony held at the Filipino Community Center in Honolulu on Monday. While none of the 11 veterans lived long enough to see themselves recognized by the American government, family members received the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal on their behalf. “Some of them are dying to this day, because they’re not being recognized as an American citizen as promised.”

  • Why Unity Software Stock Rocketed Over 12% Higher Today

    Shares of 3D content-creation platform Unity Software (NYSE: U) soared 12.9% higher today as of market close. It was a fantastic day of market outperformance, given that the S&P 500 Index was up just under 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.8%. The most apparent was a falling 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which ended the day at a 2.8% annual yield compared to about 3.5% in mid-June.

  • Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at fireworks stand

    Two people tried to rob the Big Tex Fireworks stand around 2 a.m. this morning. The person who was working the fireworks stand fired at the two suspects.

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Techs Lead Stock Market Rebound; Investors See End To Fed Rate Hikes

    Apple and other techs led a big rally off morning lows as oil prices and bond yields dived. Markets see Fed rate hikes ending this year.

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’ about it all across the state

    The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

  • Elon Musk's Tesla blew past Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value during the pandemic. Now it's less than $100 billion ahead.

    Tesla surpassed Berkshire in market value for the first time in November 2020, and was worth twice as much a year later, but has now declined sharply.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want To Rethink Your Position

    Many investors dumped their growth stocks this year as rising interest rates sparked a grueling rotation toward more conservative investments. Over the past month, I highlighted a few growth stocks that still looked like worthy turnaround plays in this challenging market. Today, I'll turn my attention toward three former growth stocks that are arguably broken companies instead -- ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), more commonly known as Wish, Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB), and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) -- and explain why they're all worth selling.

  • Indian rupee hits record low on current account deficit concerns

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's trade deficit hit an all-time high in June. Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record high of $25.63 billion, following a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year earlier. Analysts and economists are expecting the country's current account deficit to widen to around 3.2% of the GDP in fiscal year 2023 compared with 1.2% in 2022.

  • Is It Safer To Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    Obviously a market crash can erase years of diligent savings and shrewd investing in the course of a few months. On the other hand, pulling out of the stock market now can prevent you from getting big returns when it recovers. Stock valuations were near all-time highs in 2021, so the recent downturn has simply dropped those valuations in line with historically normal levels.

  • Why Faraday Future Stock Rocketed 50% Today

    What happened Shares of California-based electric vehicle (EV) company Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) soared as much as 80% today before the gains faded to 52% as of 3:52 p.m. ET. The stock has experienced a parabolic rise over the past week.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Fall? 2 Indicators May Hold the Answer

    If there's a perfect word to sum up the first six months of 2022 for the investing community, I believe it's "Yuck!" As of the closing bell on June 30, 2022, the U.S. stock market delivered its worst first-half return in 52 years. Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), respectively plunged by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. You'll note these figures firmly entrench the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market, with the iconic Dow Jones just one bad day away from joining its peers.