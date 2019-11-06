HKEX's third-quarter profit beats estimates even as turnover, fundraising were hit by protests

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on Wednesday reported a better than expected 10 per cent decline in net profit during the third quarter even as stock market turnover and fundraising activity fell due to unprecedented anti-government protests.

HKEX, which operates Asia's third-largest stock market and owns the London Metal Exchange (LME), said that its July to September quarter net profit stood at HK$2.2 billion (US$280 million), down from HK$2.44 billion a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, net profit declined by 15.4 per cent from HK$2.6 billion in the April to June period before the city was hit by protests.

Its earnings per share of HK$1.76 per share beat market forecasts of HK$1.6, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Its third-quarter revenue fell 6 per cent year on year to HK$3.34 billion, again beating consensus estimates of a 10 per cent drop.

The third quarter was disappointing for the HKEX chief executive Charles Li Xiaojia. Besides the lower turnover and fewer initial public offerings, he also failed in his £29.6 billion (US$38.12 billion) bid to buy the London Stock Exchange launched on September 11, as it was rejected by the board of the London bourse.

"We were disappointed not to proceed with a firm offer for LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), but we remain resolutely focused on the successful execution of our three-year strategic plan, maintaining good cost discipline and capturing future growth opportunities," Li said in the results statement.

"Set against a challenging broad geopolitical backdrop, HKEX has had a good first nine months of 2019. Record stock connect revenue, recent resurgence in the IPO market and good returns from investment income offset some macro-driven softness in cash market volumes.

For the first nine months of this year, HKEX's net profit fell 1 per cent to HK$7.41 billion from HK$7.48 billion a year earlier.

According to Bloomberg's consensus estimates, the exchange may find it hard to achieve its full-year net profit growth of 2 per cent to HK$9.48 billion if the protests continue.

"The stock market turnover has gone down and so has the trading fee and settlement fee incomes. This has hurt the stock exchange's profit outlook," said Gordon Tsui Luen-on, chairman of Hong Kong Securities Association.

The average daily turnover in the third quarter dropped 16 per cent year on year to HK$77 billion, while the nine-month turnover stood at HK$90.5 billion, a 21 per cent decline from HK$114.7 billion a year earlier, according to HKEX data.

Listing fee fell by 10 per cent during the quarter as the amount raised from IPOs plummeted by 63 per cent to US$7.13 billion " the lowest in two years, according to financial data provider Refinitiv. The number of IPOs also decreased to 22 from 52 a year earlier.

"However, the Hong Kong IPO market has become active again since September after the market sentiment improved. Hong Kong still has a chance to beat New York to reclaim the crown as the No. 1 IPO market worldwide for the full year," Tsui said.