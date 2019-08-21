HKR International Limited (HKG:480)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy HKR International Limited (HKG:480) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 26th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of September.

HKR International's next dividend payment will be HK$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of HK$0.10 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, HKR International has a trailing yield of approximately 2.8% on its current stock price of HK$3.52. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. HKR International paid out just 6.7% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 41% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that HKR International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see HKR International's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. HKR International's dividend payments per share have declined at 0.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Is HKR International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that HKR International is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about HKR International, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.