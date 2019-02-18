Is HL Global Enterprises Limited (SGX:AVX) A Great Dividend Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. HL Global Enterprises Limited (SGX:AVX) has begun paying dividends recently. It now yields 6.7%. Let’s dig deeper into whether HL Global Enterprises should have a place in your portfolio.

View our latest analysis for HL Global Enterprises

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

SGX:AVX Historical Dividend Yield February 18th 19 More

How well does HL Global Enterprises fit our criteria?

HL Global Enterprises has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 3.2%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality is that it is too early to consider HL Global Enterprises as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether AVX one as a stable dividend player.

In terms of its peers, HL Global Enterprises generates a yield of 6.7%, which is high for Hospitality stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, HL Global Enterprises is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for AVX’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for AVX’s outlook. Valuation: What is AVX worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AVX is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.



