HL Global Enterprises' (SGX:AVX) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, HL Global Enterprises (SGX:AVX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for HL Global Enterprises, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0014 = S$107k ÷ (S$79m - S$2.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, HL Global Enterprises has an ROCE of 0.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 1.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how HL Global Enterprises has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at HL Global Enterprises promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 229% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On HL Global Enterprises' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that HL Global Enterprises has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 48% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with HL Global Enterprises (including 1 which is significant) .

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

