HLN airs docu-series investigation on missing Kentucky mom Crystal Rogers. How to watch

An unsolved Kentucky mystery will launch season three of HLN's popular "Real Life Nightmare" docu-series on Sunday at 9 p.m.

“Bourbon Town Mystery,” produced by the HLN Investigations team, takes a deep dive into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old mother of five who went missing on July 3, 2015. Her maroon Chevy was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire and her keys, purse, and cell phone all left inside.

Sherry Ballard, Crystal's mother, previously told The Courier Journal, "Crystal was a very good girl. She was a very good daughter. She was nice to everyone she met."

Ballard added, "she even let a friend stay with her because (the friend) didn't have a place to go. That's the type of person she was."

No arrests have ever been made in connection with Rogers' disappearance, although in September, six years after she disappeared, federal agents reportedly were using a cadaver dog to search a subdivision in Bardstown in connection to her case. When the FBI ended its search, several "items of interest" were sent to a lab in Virginia for testing, The Courier Journal previously reported.

In addition to Rogers' disappearance, the "Bourbon Town Mystery" episode also investigates other unsolved mysteries casting a shadow over Bardstown, including the death of her father, 54-year-old Tommy Ballard, who was fatally shot in November 2016 while hunting on family property in a rural area outside Bardstown.

If you have information related to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, you can visit crystalrogerstaskforce.com, call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, contact your local FBI office or get in touch with the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI is "offering up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible" for Rogers' disappearance.

Season three of 'Real Life Nightmare'

Each Sunday for six consecutive weeks, "Real Life Nightmare" tells the heart-wrenching, personal stories of unsolved missing cases and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. Here is the schedule and episode descriptions:

Nov. 14: "Bourbon Town Mystery" (Crystal Rogers)

Nov. 21: “Med Student Mystery” (Brian Shaffer), A handsome, young medical student is celebrating the start of Spring Break with friends after cramming for medical exams. Brian is clearly recorded on surveillance video entering a bar but is mysteriously never seen leaving.

Nov. 28: “Mojave Mystery – Vanished in the Desert” (Kenny Veach). An avid outdoorsman vanishes near the mysterious Area 51. Searchers find his cell phone near a mine shaft, but no sign of Kenny. In an earlier recorded video, Veach describes his body vibrating as he approaches a cave near the same location.

Dec. 5: “Connecticut Murder Mystery” (Jennifer Dulos). A mom of five disappears after dropping her kids at school, but evidence shows a brutal assault in the garage of her upscale Connecticut home.

Dec. 12: “Murder at Chapel Hill” (Faith Hedgepeth). A young female college student is found bludgeoned to death in an off-campus apartment. DNA, a threatening note at the crime scene, and a voicemail from Faith’s cellphone could point to her killer.

Dec. 19: “Secrets in the Ashes” (Nanette Krentel). A raging fire kills a woman in her secluded home in the middle of the day. Investigators are puzzled why she was unable to escape until the autopsy reveals the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

The six "Real Life Nightmare" episodes air at 9 p.m.on HLN and will be available on-demand the day after the broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems. HLN Investigations is a news team that produces breaking news specials and HLN Original Series within the crime and justice genre. The HLN cable channel is a spin-off of CNN.

