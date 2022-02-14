HLN reports: ISP told man 'anthony_shots' profile was last communication with Libby

Tokens sit in the snow at a memorial for Abby Williams and Libby German along the Monon High Bridge Trail, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Delphi. Abby Williams and Libby German, both Delphi eighth-graders, were murdered while hiking a popular community trail near Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017.

HLN's broadcast Sunday night updating the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams included never-reported information, including details about the recording Libby made and an interview with Kegan Kline, a suspect in a Miami County child exploitation and child pornography case.

HLN reporter Barbara MacDonald reported she spoke with Kline in December after the Indiana State Police indicated Kline's social media profile "anthony_shots" was of interest in the Feb. 13, 2017, killings of Libby and Abby.

MacDonald interviewed Kline over a jailhouse phone and videoed the interview.

She asked why the state police focused on Kline's catfish social media profile.

“I have not a clue," Kline told HLN. “I think it’s because they said I was the last person to talk to her, is what they told me.”

Kline told HLN he did not recall communicating with Libby over the profile, but police say he did.

HLN's broadcast has MacDonald asking Kline if he had anything to do with the girls' killings.

“No, not at all, and I gave up my DNA and hair follicle test and done everything they wanted me to,” Kline responded.

The probably cause affidavit for Kline's 30 charges in Miami County indicated police first interviewed Kline on Feb. 25, 2017 — 12 days after the girls were killed. In the affidavit, it indicates they spoke with him about two investigations. One case was tied to the Miami County charges and a second investigation, which had it's case number blacked out in the public version of the affidavit.

No charges in Abby Williams, Libby German's killings

Kline has not been charged with the killings of Abby or Libby, and Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers declined to comment about anything Kline commented on, saying it was an ongoing investigation.

HLN asked if Indiana State Police have threatened to charge him for the Delphi killings. Kline said they have not.

HLN asked if he thought he will be charged for killing Libby and Abby, Kline said, “No. No I don’t.”

HLN also reported Sunday that an unsealed return for a search warrant in 2017 indicated that the video recording Libby made was 43 seconds long, and the killer's voice saying, "Girls, go down the hill" appears at the end of the recording.

HLN also reported the time stamp of that video was 2:13 p.m. Feb. 13, 2017.

