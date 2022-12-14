HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS): When Will It Breakeven?

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. HLS Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$13m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$21m, the CA$347m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on HLS Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the Canadian Pharmaceuticals analysts is that HLS Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$19m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 69%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of HLS Therapeutics' upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with HLS Therapeutics is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in HLS Therapeutics' case is 75%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

