The Hmong American community, power, privilege and a place in Asian America

Former Minneapolis officer Tou Thao’s role in the death of George Floyd has thrust the city's Hmong refugee population into the national discourse around race.

The actions of Thao, who is Hmong American, have propelled the community into the contentious discussion involving the relationship between the Asian American and the black communities. The national public spotlight and the feverish intercommunity dialogue follow the release of footage showing Thao standing aside as then-officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, dug his knee for eight minutes into the neck of Floyd, a black man. And it also highlights, specifically, where some Hmong Americans see themselves in the larger context of Asian America.

Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao. (Darnella Frazier / via Facebook) More

Thao, along with former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, was charged with aiding and abetting murder Wednesday. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder after being elevated from third-degree. Some activists note that as the community grapples with Floyd’s death and the demand for justice nationwide, the renewed spotlight on the group has also exposed a need for a more nuanced discussion about privilege among Asian Americans.

Many acknowledge there’s a complicated space that Hmong Americans, who have themselves been historically confronted with trauma and provided little support, occupy in the race discussion. Fue Lee, a Hmong American state representative in Minnesota’s House, told NBC Asian America that, as protests continue around the country, he’s largely witnessed an outpouring of solidarity with black Americans from his community, himself being one of them. However he’s also seen a reluctance from some individuals to speak out. And he feels it’s likely tied to their turbulent beginnings in the United States and a lack of access to adequate resources.

“Some of our community members who may not have the experience of attaining higher education or [stepping] away from the place we grew up in, it's a little bit difficult to understand and see some of the privilege that we have,” Lee said. Regardless, he’s adamant that “we need to come to an understanding that we cannot support these anti-black narrative or ideas and thoughts in society if we really want to move forward as a community.”

The Twin Cities region in Minnesota, spanning both Minneapolis and St. Paul, remains home to the largest concentration of Hmong in the U.S. with an estimated 66,000 in the state. G. Thao, who was born in a refugee camp and grew up in North Minneapolis, explained that she, along with many other Hmong Americans, live and work alongside black communities. And it’s been that way for decades. For the community member, conflict in the area was never about Hmong versus African Americans, but rather the northside versus “the rest of the world.”

“I graduated from a North Minneapolis high school where the student makeup was almost entirely half black and half Hmong American,” she said. “For so many young people from the northside, we push to try to make it to school every day and graduate so we can have a better life for our families. We share the collective struggle as young people trying to fight the odds stacked up against us because of where we come from.”

Lee himself is familiar with such struggle. He also came to the U.S. as a refugee with his family, spending his early years on the northside of the city on welfare assistance and in public housing. His parents, who have no formal education, weren’t fluent in English and oftentimes he would find himself translating these complex social services to them as a 10-year-old.

“I think that that opened my eyes up at an early age to some of the disparities and some of the barriers to why communities of color, especially black and brown communities, are facing poverty,” the state representative said.